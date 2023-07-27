﻿
News / Sport

Archery competition of Chengdu Universiade opens

Xinhua
  18:31 UTC+8, 2023-07-27       0
The 31st FISU World University Games in Chengdu saw its first competitive action on Thursday archery's recurve individual qualification round kicked off.
Xinhua
  18:31 UTC+8, 2023-07-27       0
Archery competition of Chengdu Universiade opens
Xinhua

The archery competition will run until July 31, with a total of 10 gold medals to be awarded in individual and team events.

The 31st FISU World University Games in Chengdu saw its first competitive action on Thursday archery's recurve individual qualification round kicked off at the Modern Pentathlon Center Equestrian Arena.

Seo Min-gi of South Korea led the men's qualification with a total score of 683. His compatriot Kim Pil-joong came in second, and China's Feng Hao finished third.

The top two places in the women's qualification went to South Korea's Lee Ga-hyun and Kim So-hee respectively. China's Wang Limin, from Shanghai University of Sport, sat third.

The archery competition will run until July 31, with a total of 10 gold medals to be awarded in individual and team events. Six male and six female archers from China are taking part.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     