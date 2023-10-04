China loses to Japan in Asiad women's football semis

China scored two goals in the 2nd half but their efforts came up short as they lost to Japan 4-3 in the semifinals of the women's football event at the 19th Asian Games on Tuesday.

In Japan's roster, the 2023 Women's World Cup quarterfinalists haven't called up the majority of their World Cup players in Hangzhou, featuring a total of 14 youngsters who were born after the year of 2000.

Japan had tried a total of four shots in the first half, but they surprisingly converted them all into goals.

The young Japanese side broke the deadlock in the 12th minute, when Yamamoto Yuzuki dribbled into the penalty area from right flank and assisted Nakashima Yoshino to score the opening goal.

China, who fielded a full-strength lineup, got a quick equalizer eight minutes later as Zhang Linyan hit the post in a corner kick, before Wang Linlin's follow-up header cruised over the Japanese goalkeeper into the top corner.

The away team controled the last 15 minutes of first half and scored three goals by Tanikawa Momoko, Chiba Remina, and Koga Toko in the 31st, 35th and 43rd minutes apiece.

Trailing 4-1 behind, China geared up on attacking in the second half. Zhang headed home in a corner in the 55th minute, and six minutes later Yang Lina added another header to make it 4-3.

The Chinese team had several chances in the final minutes to have the equalizer, but they had to settle with the defeat after missing that.

"It's a great pity for us to lose the game, and I think I should take the responsibility. We were nervous and played tight in the first half. My players showed their fighting spirit. If we could do better in details, the results would be different," Chinese head coach Shui Qingxia noted.

"After all, we have to look ahead, and we need to make adjustments. Personally speaking, I think I really need to calm down."

"The Japanese team did very well. We should learn a lot from the failure," She added.

The Japan's head coach Kano Michihisa spoke highly of his players: "For most of my players, it's the first time for them to play at the international competition. We only have one player who competed at the World Cup before. We hope they can learn experience so that they can contribute more to the national team in the future. I want to thank my players, it's a hard win."

In the other semifinal, DPR Korea thrashed Uzbekistan 8-0.