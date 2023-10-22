﻿
News / Sport

Kenyan runner sets record for Elite 10K Race

﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  20:11 UTC+8, 2023-10-22       0
The Shanghai Elite 10K Race attracted 7,000 participants from home and abroad, with fine weather creating perfect conditions for running.
﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  20:11 UTC+8, 2023-10-22       0

Kenyan runner Jesca Chelangat created a new record for the Shanghai Elite 10K Race, which attracted 7,000 participants from home and abroad.

The running event is making a return after one year of absence. Also returning are elite runners from overseas, who started their journey together with local runners from Guangfu Road W on Sunday morning.

The route covered signature spots in Putuo District including the Changfeng Park before finishing at the Shanghai Convention and Exhibition Center.

Kenyan runner sets record for Elite 10K Race
Ti Gong

Chelangat was awarded US$10,000 after her record-breaking performance.

Chelangat became the first female runner to cross the finish line in 30 minutes and 44 seconds, which is a new record for the 10k event. The previous record was 31 minutes and 25 seconds.

"The landscape along the route is beautiful, and the weather is very comfortable too," she said after the race.

The men's crown went to John Mburu Muiruri, also from Kenya, who completed the distance in 28 minutes and 18 seconds.

They each received US$10,000 in prize money.

Kenyan runner sets record for Elite 10K Race
Ti Gong

John Mburu Muiruri from Kenya crosses the finish line.

Su Fei and He Wuxia became the fastest Chinese male and female runners of the race, clocking 0:29:48 and 0:33:21, respectively.

Some runners regard the 10K Race a warm-up for the 2023 Shanghai Marathon, which will be held on November 26.

"This is the best season for running," said runner Li Hui, who will also take part in next month's marathon.

"Though the distance is different, the phenomenon and race routines can help us get ready and find form," he said.

Kenyan runner sets record for Elite 10K Race
Ti Gong

Runners hit the road in a pleasant weather.

Eleven medical sites, six ambulances and 120 medical volunteers were arranged to assure runners' safety. About 800 student volunteers from Shanghai's three universities and colleges also provided service for the race.

According to the organizers, 99.36 percent runners managed to complete the race. The top 300 male and top 200 female finishers won themselves entry to the 2024 Shanghai Half Marathon.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Changfeng Park
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     