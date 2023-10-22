Kenyan runner sets record for Elite 10K Race

The Shanghai Elite 10K Race attracted 7,000 participants from home and abroad, with fine weather creating perfect conditions for running.

Kenyan runner Jesca Chelangat created a new record for the Shanghai Elite 10K Race, which attracted 7,000 participants from home and abroad.

The running event is making a return after one year of absence. Also returning are elite runners from overseas, who started their journey together with local runners from Guangfu Road W on Sunday morning.

The route covered signature spots in Putuo District including the Changfeng Park before finishing at the Shanghai Convention and Exhibition Center.

Ti Gong

Chelangat became the first female runner to cross the finish line in 30 minutes and 44 seconds, which is a new record for the 10k event. The previous record was 31 minutes and 25 seconds.

"The landscape along the route is beautiful, and the weather is very comfortable too," she said after the race.

The men's crown went to John Mburu Muiruri, also from Kenya, who completed the distance in 28 minutes and 18 seconds.

They each received US$10,000 in prize money.

Ti Gong

Su Fei and He Wuxia became the fastest Chinese male and female runners of the race, clocking 0:29:48 and 0:33:21, respectively.

Some runners regard the 10K Race a warm-up for the 2023 Shanghai Marathon, which will be held on November 26.

"This is the best season for running," said runner Li Hui, who will also take part in next month's marathon.

"Though the distance is different, the phenomenon and race routines can help us get ready and find form," he said.

Ti Gong

Eleven medical sites, six ambulances and 120 medical volunteers were arranged to assure runners' safety. About 800 student volunteers from Shanghai's three universities and colleges also provided service for the race.

According to the organizers, 99.36 percent runners managed to complete the race. The top 300 male and top 200 female finishers won themselves entry to the 2024 Shanghai Half Marathon.

