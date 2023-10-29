﻿
News / Sport

Shanghai Port claim Chinese title after bad-tempered draw with Shandong

Reuters
  19:56 UTC+8, 2023-10-29       0
Shanghai Port claimed the Chinese Super League title at the end of a foul-tempered clash with nearest rivals Shandong Taishan on Sunday.
Reuters
  19:56 UTC+8, 2023-10-29       0

Shanghai Port claimed the Chinese Super League title at the end of a foul-tempered clash with nearest rivals Shandong Taishan on Sunday, picking up the point they needed with a 1-1 draw at Pudong Arena in a game that featured five red cards.

Lu Wenjun had given Shanghai a 16th minute lead only for bedlam to break out late in a first half that had been growing increasingly fraught, with referee Mametjan Ahmet handing out a flurry of red cards.

Lu was the first to be given his marching orders following a clash with Chen Pu on the edge of the six-yard box, earning him a second yellow card in the 41st minute.

Tempers flared and Shandong's Moises was sent off as a scuffle broke out all over the Shanghai penalty area, while Port were soon reduced to nine men after Ahmet consulted the pitchside monitor.

The referee returned to the field to send off Cai Huikang for having earlier grabbed Moises by the throat, a decision that incensed Shanghai coach Javier Pereira and earned the Portuguese coach a red card of his own.

Shandong, who trailed by five points going into Sunday's match, needed to win to take the title race into the final round and went close to equalising just after the hour mark when second half substitute Fei Nanduo hit the post.

The former Guangzhou FC winger was the next player to see red when he was dismissed for reacting angrily to a tackle by Li Shuai 15 minutes from time.

Shandong did manage to pull level with a minute remaining, Xie Wenneng scoring from close range after Cryzan's initial shot from the edge of the area had been parried by Yan Junling.

Source: Reuters   Editor: Zhang Long
Pudong
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     