Manchester City's EPL trophy on display at sports show

  17:11 UTC+8, 2023-11-23
Classic and cutting-edge brands are exhibiting at the annual Shanghai Sports Show at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Center.
  17:11 UTC+8, 2023-11-23       0

The annual Shanghai Sports Show is being held at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Center, with top sports brands and exhibitors displaying their latest technology and healthy lifestyle ideas.

The 2023 Shanghai Marathon runners can pick up their equipment bags here and prepare for the race on Sunday. Other runners can study route details, check out the medal, and register for an online marathon.

Ti Gong

The Shanghai Sports Show has taken up 20,000 square meters of space at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Center.

The exhibition is free for the public, but pre-registration is essential. Classic and cutting-edge brands are exhibiting in the 20,000-square-meter area. Premier League champion Manchester City and Chinese side Shanghai Shenhua are among them.

Manchester City is displaying its English Premier Trophy, player-signed souvenirs, and the eye-catching jerseys of the new season.

Ti Gong

Manchester City is displaying its English Premier League trophy.

A highlight is the outdoor brand and lifestyle area. Throughout the three-day show, there will be a focus on health and sessions to experience new sports items.

On Friday, the venue will also host the 4th Shanghai Popping Dance Championship.

To encourage green transportation, the venue is offering a bicycle depositary service for people who ride their bikes to the event.

Ti Gong

From left: Former national football team player Xie Hui, five-time Olympic champion diver Wu Minxia and former national basketball captain Liu Wei were named ambassadors for this year's Shanghai Sports Show.

Exhibition info

Dates: through November 25, 9:30am-7:30pm

Venue: Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Center 上海世博展览馆

Address: 1099 Guozhan Rd 国展路1099号

Ti Gong

Scan the code for registration

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
