Nanyang Model School defend basketball title in tense encounter

  20:33 UTC+8, 2024-02-28       0
High School Affiliated to Shanghai Jiao Tong University dominate first two quarters of league trophy final but Nanyang hold on to edge ahead with seconds to go.
Shanghai Nanyang Model School beat High School Affiliated to Shanghai Jiao Tong University in the men's final of the 2023-24 Jr NBA Shanghai League, which concluded at Shanghai Gymnasium this week.

Coming into the eighth edition, the league has attracted 18 teams representing Shanghai's high schools and international schools since its launch last November, involving some 270 student players.

Shanghai Nanyang and Shanghai Jiao Tong High School are long-term rivals.

Ti Gong

Players in action during the 2023-24 Jr NBA Shanghai League men's final.

Nanyang briefly held an early lead before Jiao Tong dominated most of the first two quarters and gained a five-point advantage of 39-34 by half time.

The lead alternated in the third quarter, with Jiao Tong holding a slight advantage of 62-61 entering the fourth quarter. The tension continued in the final quarter and the two teams evened at 76-76 with 1.5 minutes left on clock.

Nanyang showed more stability at the end while Jiao Tong's continuous foul tactics didn't work. Nanyang won the game 81-77 to take their fifth Jr NBA trophy.

Ti Gong

Shanghai Nanyang Model School players pose for a group photo after defending the title.

"It's a rare opportunity to play on this professional court, which is Shanghai Shark's home court," Nanyang player Chu Chengming said after the victory. He scored a team-high 29 points in the final.

"The organization and atmosphere here gave me the feeling that I was playing in a professional league. Maybe I still have the change to chase for a professional career, and play like my idols (NBA players) Stephen Curry and Kyrie Irving," said Chu, who is in his second year at high school.

Ti Gong

The finals were held at Shanghai Gymnasium, home court of CBA side Shanghai Sharks.

"We have played in the finals six times and won five championships. And this one was the most intense battle," said Nanyang head coach Meng Jiasen.

"The team went through a round of personnel replacement. I told the players that we are here to learn, and it doesn't matter whether we win or lose. What's important is to show our fine spirit," he said.

The women's crown went to Xiangming Middle School, who defeated Jianping Middle School with a big score in the final.

Ti Gong

Xiangming Middle School won the women's final.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
