Grand welcome for Olympic Qualifier Series athletes in Shanghai

The inaugural Olympic Qualifier Series in Shanghai welcomed some of the world's top athletes with a performance, featuring some youth icons, on Wednesday evening.
Dong Jun / SHINE

The inaugural Olympic Qualifier Series in Shanghai opens with a performance at the Huangpu Riverside Urban Park.

The inaugural Olympic Qualifier Series in Shanghai welcomed some of the world's top athletes in the sports of breaking, BMX freestyle, sport climbing and skateboarding on Wednesday evening, with a performance at the Huangpu Riverside Urban Park.

Pierre Fratter-Bardy, associate director of the Olympic Games Strategy and Development of the International Olympic Committee, hoped that all athletes and spectators will enjoy "a celebration of youth sports" in the next few days. The four-day sporting gala kicks off on Thursday.

Ma Yie / SHINE

Pierre Fratter-Bardy, associate director of the Olympic Games Strategy and Development of the International Olympic Committee, speaks at the pre-event press conference for the inaugural Olympic Qualifier Series in Shanghai.

"Shanghai is a global sports hub, having tremendous experience in hosting major events," Fratter-Bardy told the pre-event press conference on Wednesday.

"I have had full confidence from Day 1 for Shanghai to deliver such a new event," he added. "We share the same vision, and here we have an incredible venue. It's more than a sports event, but a lifestyle. We celebrate what these sports stand for – life, music and fashion."

Fratter-Bardy believes the Olympic Qualifier Series can help these four young and energetic sports to grow and develop.

"We see an incredible level of competition in these four sports. When spectators come, they will watch the competition, and then try the sports themselves, especially the kids," he said.

Ma Yue / SHINE

Athletes have started to adapt and become familiar with the venues at the Huangpu Riverside Urban Park after arriving on Wednesday.

Dong Jun / SHINE

Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng makes a speech at the welcome celebration ceremony on Wednesday night.

The Urban Park has a capacity of 15,000 people. In addition to watching games, enjoying food and buying souvenirs, spectators can experience the sports at display areas and even interact with the athletes.

"We expect the Urban Park to be full every day," Fratter-Bardy said.

Athletes have started to adapt and become familiar with the venues. The welcome party on Wednesday evening gathered some youth icons like actor Wang Yibo and singer Zhang Jie.

Dong Jun / SHINE

Actor Wang Yibo performs at the welcome party on Wednesday evening.

Wang, a break dance fan, came on stage for the finale and sang the theme song of the event.

The preliminary rounds of competitions for BMX freestyle, sport climbing and skateboarding are scheduled for Thursday and Friday, while the semifinals and finals will be held on Saturday and Sunday. Breaking competitions are on Saturday and Sunday.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
