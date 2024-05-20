﻿
News / Sport

Chinese fighter wins UFC contract through Road To UFC

﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  19:51 UTC+8, 2024-05-20       0
Rising star Wang Cong becomes the third Chinese female athlete active in the UFC, fighting in the flyweight division, overwhelming her Peruvian opponent in just over 3 minutes.
﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  19:51 UTC+8, 2024-05-20       0

The Road To UFC held its opening round of third season competitions in Shanghai at the UFC Performance Institute over the weekend.

Eight athletes in the featherweight and women's strawweight divisions advanced to the semifinals.

Chinese fighter wins UFC contract through Road To UFC

The Road To UFC held its opening round of third season competitions in Shanghai.

As a pathway to UFC for Asia's MMA (mixed martial arts) athletes, Road To UFC applies a "win and advance" rule. The final winner of each weight championship will receive a UFC competition contract.

A total of 14 Chinese athletes took part, facing opponents from South Korea, Japan and India. Ten of them won entry to the next rounds.

Chinese fighter wins UFC contract through Road To UFC
Ti Gong

Wang Cong beat her Peruvian opponent in 3 minutes and 4 seconds.

Wang Cong from Dalian, Liaoning Province, is an MMA rising star, skilled in Sanda, kickboxing and boxing.

In Shanghai, she took just 3 minutes and 4 seconds to defeat her Peruvian opponent Paula Luna by submission (mounted guillotine), giving full play to her ground fighting skills.

Chinese fighter wins UFC contract through Road To UFC
Ti Gong

The UFC Performance Institute in Jing'an District takes up a space of 93,000 square feet.

Her dominant performance won her an UFC contract ahead of schedule, making her the third Chinese female athlete currently active in the UFC, fighting in the flyweight division.

The UFC Performance Institute in Jing'an District opened in 2019. At 93,000 square feet, the venue is almost three times the size of the UFC Elite Training Center in Las Vegas, and said to be the largest and most advanced MMA training venue in the world.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     