Zhang Yuning dropped by China for WC qualifiers through injury

Xinhua
  16:32 UTC+8, 2024-05-22
Beijing Guoan striker Zhang Yuning has been left out of the Chinese team list unveiled on Wednesday after picking up an injury in a Chinese Super League game.
Xinhua
Beijing Guoan striker Zhang Yuning has been left out of the Chinese team list unveiled on Wednesday after picking up an injury in a Chinese Super League game.

The Chinese side will hold training camps from May 27 to June 12 in Shenyang, Liaoning Province, and Seoul, South Korea, to prepare for their FIFA World Cup qualifying games against Thailand and South Korea. Zhang had planned to play despite the injury.

The 27-year-old forward was diagnosed with a left knee injury after Beijing Guoan's 3-2 loss to Changchun Yatai last Friday and is expected to recover in no less than four weeks.

"I always yearn to play for the national team, even with injuries. I will be trying my best to be ready for the games in June (against Thailand and South Korea)," he said then.

Head coach Branko Ivankovic took a cautious approach by dropping Zhang along with his two Beijing Guoan teammates, Li Lei and Lin Liangming, who also suffered injuries in the Yatai game.

Ivankovic called up Qingdao West Coast striker A Lan, hoping the in-form naturalized player will bolster the team's attack in the absence of Zhang and Wu Lei, who will be serving a one-game suspension in China's home tie against Thailand on June 6 in Shenyang.

Both China and Thailand face a crucial tie, as only the winners will advance to the final round of the Asian World Cup qualifiers.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
