Biz / Auto

City to continue expanding e-vehicle infrastructure

﻿ Hu Yumo
Hu Yumo
  19:47 UTC+8, 2021-01-25       0
Shanghai will accelerate the development of the electric vehicle industry this year and improve charging facilities to better serve the needs of electric car owners.
﻿ Hu Yumo
Hu Yumo
  19:47 UTC+8, 2021-01-25       0

Shanghai will accelerate the development of the electric vehicle industry this year and improve charging facilities to better serve the needs of electric car owners, Shanghai government officials said today.

The city will encourage the use of electric vehicles, add 10,000 public charging poles, 15 charging demonstration stations for taxis and 10 shared charging pole demonstration communities this year.

Proposals related to electric vehicle charging have become hot topics in this year's two sessions.

Ma Chi, member of the 13th Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference Shanghai Committee and researcher at the Shanghai Academy of Social Sciences, proposed transforming existing slow-charging facilities into fast-charging facilities as soon as possible, as well as setting up more charging areas for vehicles such as electric buses.

Lin Liping, a member of the 15th Shanghai People's Congress, suggested government subsidies to expedite the construction of charging and parking areas.

Other proposals including creating unified standards for battery manufacturing and management, and endurance mileage of electric vehicles which means maximum distance an electric vehicle can travel on a single charge were also discussed during the two sessions. 

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     