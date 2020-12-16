State Grid leads in power stability construction

With application of cutting-edge technologies, State Grid Shanghai Cohas been aiming for greater breakthroughs to safeguard the city's power supply and its development.

As of November, the power stability rate of Shanghai reached 99.992 percent, hitting a record high, according to State Grid Shanghai Co.

It is also the first city-level power network to reach the range of 99.999 percent in its central urban areas, about 99.9991 percent.

At present, the figures of major cities in developed countries are around 99.99 percent. Only a few cities, such as Tokyo and Singapore, have surpassed 99.999 percent.

This means the average power-cut period per user is less than 5 minutes a year, which makes Shanghai (less than 4.6 minutes) not only the most reliably powered city in China, but also puts it on par with Tokyo and Singapore, while surpassing cities such as New York, London and Paris.

State Grid Shanghai Co has witnessed the history of Shanghai since China’s first electric lamp was lit at the Bund in 1882. Decades later, the city has become the power energy base of the Yangtze River Delta region, with one of the most stable power supply systems in the world.

Strategic development

Earlier this year, the company announced its plan to become one of China’s world-leading Internet energy companies, emphasizing the capability of a stable power supply to meet international standards.

In pace with the city’s 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-25), efforts will be made to serve urban development and improve electricity access efficiency and service levels. The company is looking to advance in the electricity access goals set by the World Bank, which ranks China 12th in the world in terms of the availability of power supplies for enterprises.

Under the deployment of the National Energy Administration, it strives to create a “window for the world to witness Chinese power.”

The company will continue to enhance power supply capacity through optimized facilities, networks and management.

It will focus on six aspects — standard improvement, management optimization, technical support, grid improvement, safety management and demonstration construction.

The company is seeking to build a non-stop comprehensive power distribution network with reliable power supply.

Its strategy is shifting from equipment-centric to customer-centric, from planned power cuts to a non-stop power distribution network to optimize customer experience.

The company also seeks to achieve management transformation from result to process control through precise management of the distribution network. The transformation of operations will focus on non-power failure operations with the application of robotic technology and artificial intelligence.

Cutting-edge technologies

The company has been facilitating its investment and development in an ultra-high voltage grid, which is greener and safer. More than 30 billion kilowatts of electricity is transmitted to Shanghai every year through the ± 800 kV Fufeng UHVDC line, accounting for 20 percent of the overall consumption.

It has also been upgrading its inspection and repair services to ensure safety. This year, no power cuts were recorded for the city’s main power grid (220 kV and above). The power failure rate in Shanghai’s central urban area this year fell 22.7 percent compared with last year.

The power contribution system is also improved through renovation including 10 kV switch station, dual-sided power supply and auto-correction of faults.

Through the comprehensive utilization of advanced operation methods and technical means such as load transfer, live operation and emergency power generation, the company is able to conduct complex non-stop operations for power supply reliability. Advanced equipment such as professional robots, live work vehicles and air-conditioning electricity-proof clothing has been put into application.

Cutting-edge technologies and smooth management will be stressed to minimize power failures and unnecessary power cuts for repairs.

Planned power outages account for most of the total outage. Measures such as establishing a power outage budget management model, strict control on construction duration have been adopted to reduce invalid power outage times.

The application of live working technology, which means that electric devices can be serviced without turning off the power, is also a new focus for State Grid so users don’t have to endure blackouts during facility safety inspections.

More than 15,400 inspections have been carried out without power cuts so far, accounting for over 90 percent of the total, meanwhile benefiting more than 600,000 households.

The number of power cuts for repairs this year was reduced by 40 percent compared with last year, with the average period down from 4.89 to 4.69 hours each time. The figure of power cuts over 10 hours has dropped 16 percent.

According to the company, the era of planned power outages will be entirely over in the near future.

In the next stage, State Grid will continue to strengthen the management of grid equipment, operation and maintenance to reduce faults.

It will also utilize artificial intelligence and big data technology to further enhance the management, in-process control and emergency plans.