Real estate and investment giant CBRE to deepen China engagement

Huang Yixuan
Huang Yixuan
  20:28 UTC+8, 2021-11-08
The Fortune 500 company wants closer links and collaboration with the Chinese government and businesses.
Commercial real estate services and investment firm CBRE, a Fortune 500 enterprise, hopes to deepen cooperation with the government and companies in China.

"We regard the CIIE (China International Import Expo) as a valuable opportunity for us to play a bigger role in strengthening collaboration, innovation and openness in the business world, working together with the Chinese government and our business partners," said Ben Duncan, president of CBRE North Asia.

"This year, thanks to the CIIE platform, multiple government organizations and large domestic corporations have demonstrated their intentions to forge closer ties with us."

During the online interview, Duncan highlighted CBRE's focus on carbon peak and neutrality, which is aligned with China's climate goals for 2025 and 2030.

"We also see enormous potential in the Chinese market to audit the energy performance of buildings and specifically to support owners to upgrade and re-finance existing buildings to meet new 'green' standards through renovation," Duncan said.

The company participated in the expo for its second time this year, debuting a digital intelligent platform and demonstrating its services in green property development and urban development consultation.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
