﻿
Biz / Company

McDonald's promotes sustainable regenerative agriculture

﻿ Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  20:14 UTC+8, 2023-03-24       0
McDonald's China said it is offering training to over 2,000 key farmers and agricultural management staff to promote regenerative agricultural practices in the supply chain.
﻿ Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  20:14 UTC+8, 2023-03-24       0

As consumers increasingly favor environmentally-friendly and sustainable catering options, leading catering chains are on the move to ensure their natural and fresh food supply.

McDonald's China said it is offering training for over 2,000 key farmers and agricultural management staff to promote regenerative agricultural practices in the supply chain.

It's also planning to establish 10 pilot farms over the next five years to promote knowledge, experience and practices of regenerative agriculture and demonstrate the impacts and benefits of the concept.

Chinese consumers are nearly twice as likely as global respondents to pay a higher than average price for a product that is traceable or has a transparent origin, according to a PwC study last year which covered over 9,000 consumers in 25 countries and regions.

As many as 45 percent respondents in China are willing to buy products made from recyclable, sustainable or environmentally-friendly materials.

McDonald's promotes sustainable regenerative agriculture
Ti Gong

McDonald's China launches its Regenerative Agriculture Plan, which was unveiled alongside nine major local suppliers as part of its effort to ensure a fresh and natural food supply.

Regenerative agriculture involves the conservation and restoration of agricultural production systems, promoting soil health and enhancing the resilience of agricultural systems against climate change, explained Li Yu'e, a professor at the Institute of Environment and Sustainable Development in Agriculture of the Chinese Academy Of Agricultural Sciences.

"It's essential to use these technologies to avoid soil degradation, reduce pollution and achieve the recycling of agricultural waste," she added.

The new initiative will be jointly promoted by nine major suppliers including Cargill, Tyson, Sunner Group, Simplot and McCain Foods.

McDonald's China procures about 300 ingredients from local markets every year, and over two thirds are supplied by the nine firms.

Within five years, the main food ingredient categories of McDonald's China will be covered by the regenerative agriculture plan, such as potatoes and chicken.

It's important to scale up the concept into actionable programs and to mobilize suppliers to also work with their partners and customers as well, McDonald's China Chief Executive Officer Phyllis Cheung commented.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Cargill
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     