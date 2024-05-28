﻿
Siemens launches innovation tour in innovative space

Siemens launched its "SI EA Innovation Tour" in Shanghai last week, with the creation of an innovative exhibition space inside a truck.
Siemens launched its "SI EA Innovation Tour" in Shanghai last week, with the creation of an innovative exhibition space inside a truck.

The truck interior reveals one-stop solutions and services covering intelligent, low-carbon power distribution, as well as its upgrading and renovation, along with their applications in typical scenarios throughout the entire lifecycle, from design planning to operation and maintenance.

The truck will travel to more than 30 cities, including Wuhan, Chengdu, Beijing and Guangzhou, in the next six months. Siemens will meet customers and partners for in-depth discussions on industry development and cooperation opportunities, and working together to promote the transformation and upgrade of the distribution industry and the construction of new power systems in various regions.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
