﻿
Biz / Company

Reckitt to set up global R&D center in Shanghai

﻿ Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  20:29 UTC+8, 2024-06-25       0
CEO says the facility will enhance business through more scientific collaboration, capabilities and talent development, and support the company's longer-term growth ambitions here.
﻿ Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  20:29 UTC+8, 2024-06-25       0

British multinational consumer goods group Reckitt says it will invest over 300 million yuan (US$41.7 million) to set up a global R&D center in Shanghai to strengthen local innovation.

The new site will be in the Caohejing High-Tech Park in Minhang District, covering more than 8000 square meters, and is expected to be operational in 2026 when it will becoming the group's ninth such facility around the globe.

"Establishing this new R&D facility in Shanghai, which is a hub of technology and innovation as well as the commercial center of our China business, will enhance our business through more scientific collaboration, capabilities and talent development, which would ultimately support our longer-term growth ambitions here," said CEO Kris Licht.

It will bring multi-disciplinary research staff under one roof to support the development of all Reckitt brands in China, including Durex, Dettol, Movefree and Finish, allowing it to stay close to its commercial and supply chain operations.

Arjun Purkayastha, the company's senior vice president and managing director of Reckitt China, said the latest incentives in Shanghai to enhance the business environment had been a positive factor for the group to set up the new site and continue long-term investment.

"We're fully confident the business environment would keep improving which could support businesses in the long term," he said in an interview on Tuesday.

"It makes perfect sense for us to locate an integrated R&D site in Shanghai in order to move in accordance with speed of the China market, and ultimately deliver better products for local consumers."

He said the company had seen encouraging signs of consumption recovery in the first half, and it will continue to respond with a more suitable product portfolio to cater to the latest trends, such as higher health and wellness awareness and a growing demand for nutritional supplements.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Minhang
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     