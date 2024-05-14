﻿
Shanghai launches first national industrial carbon footprint platform

An industrial carbon footprint management public service platform made its debut in Shanghai on Monday, which was also the beginning of Shanghai Green and Energy-saving Week.
A public industrial carbon footprint management platform, the first of its kind nationwide, made its debut in Shanghai on Monday, which also kicked off the Shanghai Green and Energy-Saving Week.

In the annual weeklong event, Shanghai will hold events and make announcements for the city's green and sustainable development and national carbon neutrality targets, said its organizer, the Shanghai Commission of Economy and Informatization.

The new platform is the first comprehensive service platform for carbon footprint management in the industrial field in China, integrating functions such as carbon accounting for enterprise and products, carbon certification, carbon efficiency evaluation, carbon finance, and ESG (environmental and social governance) services.

The platform has more than 50 built-in models for carbon footprint calculation, covering wind power and solar energy, electronic information such as lithium batteries, consumer goods such as food, furniture and paper products, steel products, steel parts and automobiles powered by different types of energy. It is a one-stop and autonomous platform for enterprises to gain results at a low threshold and low cost.

By 2025, Shanghai will cultivate a number of green and low-carbon professional service organizations with international service levels.

Also this week, 427 events and activities will be held covering green consumption coupons, low-carbon knowledge contests, discounts for home appliances with energy-saving features, and online classes and lectures for the construction of a green society.

China has committed to a "dual carbon" goal of reaching its peak of carbon emissions by 2030 and attaining carbon neutrality by 2060.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
