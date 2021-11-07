Finish firm eyes China's e-commerce market and Singles Day festival

Finland-based LIFAair, which provides air purification products, has high expectation of the booming Chinese e-commerce market and the coming Singles Day festival.

Finland-based LIFAair, which provides air purification products, has high expectation of the booming Chinese e-commerce market and the upcoming Singles Day festival, the company said during a CIIE online interview.

Eppu Makipaa, global marketing director of LIFAair, said China had unique advantages given its booming e-commerce market and mature logistics and IT infrastructures. It will provide new products and discounts for the Singles Day festival.

Founded in 1998 in Helsinki, LIFAair released a new plasma air purifier for its global debut at the CIIE. It features a patent called "3G filter" technology and Scandinavian design.

During the online interview, Makipaa praised the good relationship between China and Finland. He also thanked local governments for their support.