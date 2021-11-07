Japan-based food waste recycling firm aims to expand in China

Japan-based Mihana Group, which provides food waste recycling and reutilization products, hopes to begin mass-scale demonstrations and production in China.

Its solution is now being tested at a five-star hotel in China.

It hopes to communicate and cooperate with government officials and partners to boost development in China, Ken Matsumoto, Minhana Group CEO, said in an online interview during CIIE.

Mihana, formerly known as Kyoritsu Group, was founded in 1956 in Japan. It has grown to be a professional "environment-solution provider for efficient recycling and reutilization," which can transform waste into organic fertilizers or ingredients.