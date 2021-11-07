﻿
Biz / Event

Japan-based food waste recycling firm aims to expand in China

﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  11:21 UTC+8, 2021-11-07       0
Japan-based Mihana Group, which provides food waste recycling and reutilization products, hopes to begin mass-scale demonstrations and production in China.
﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  11:21 UTC+8, 2021-11-07       0

Japan-based Mihana Group, which provides food waste recycling and reutilization products, hopes to begin mass-scale demonstrations and production in China after exhibiting at the CIIE, the company head said.

Its solution is now being tested at a five-star hotel in China.

It hopes to communicate and cooperate with government officials and partners to boost development in China, Ken Matsumoto, Minhana Group CEO, said in an online interview during CIIE.

Mihana, formerly known as Kyoritsu Group, was founded in 1956 in Japan. It has grown to be a professional "environment-solution provider for efficient recycling and reutilization," which can transform waste into organic fertilizers or ingredients.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
China International Import Expo
CIIE
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     