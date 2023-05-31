﻿
From health to highway! Tourism expo proves popular

The second phase of 2023 Tourism Plus Shanghai, a comprehensive tourism industry expo, brings fresh experiences to visitors this year.
From health tourism and itineraries to a national highway exhibition, the ongoing second phase of 2023 Tourism Plus Shanghai, a comprehensive tourism industry expo, showcases advanced technologies and itineraries to bring fresh experiences.

Ti Gong

People try smart health equipment at the booth of PingAn Healthcare and Technology Co.

Medical tourism under the spotlight

At the International Medical Tourism Theme Exhibition Area, health tourism resources and relevant advanced technologies from home and abroad are taking the spotlight.

It covers medical cosmetology and anti-aging medical tourism, international medical tourism services, and health examinations, bridging a platform for the in-depth cooperation of health tourism service suppliers and investors.

Health tourism is increasingly gaining popularity. In the next five years, the global medical tourism industry will grow between 15 percent and 25 percent year on year, and hit a 20.9 percent growth by 2025, according to estimates from the Global Wellness Institute (GWI).

Smart health equipment such as robots, watches and electrocardiographs from PingAn Healthcare and Technology Co are displayed in the area, boosting the integration of digitalization, big health and tourism.

Also on display are high-end medical tourism packages combining medical, tourism, accommodation and transportation, catering to the leisure and health demand of tourists.

Four flagship centers of PingAn Healthcare and Technology in Shanghai, Xi'an, Qingdao and Xiamen have been listed as international health tourism cultivation bases by the Chinese Non-government Medical Institutions Association.

EHang Intelligent Equipment (Guangzhou) Co brings intelligent autonomous aerobat to the event, showcasing advanced technologies in the field.

Ti Gong

Trees line part of the Qingpu section of the 318 National Highway.

Highway culture exhibition

An exhibition about the G318 National Highway, the first exhibition about highway culture in China, is another highlight at the expo.

It enables visitors to experience auto culture and highway culture under the theme "A road to know China."

The 318 National Highway starts from People's Square in downtown Shanghai in the east and stretches to Shigatse, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, in the west.

The exhibition allows visitors to explore the history of the highway and the many attractions along it.

It is known as the most beautiful national highway of China.

The Huqingping Highway, the Qingpu District section of 318, stretches 47.5 kilometers.

In March, the Shanghai Songze Heritage Site Museum, 31.8 kilometers from People's Square, was listed as a must-visit spot along the 318 Highway in Qingpu.

During the expo, the urban tourism circle around the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) in Qingpu, the host venue of the second phase of the expo, was listed as the second most popular must-visit spot along the 318 Highway in Qingpu.

Ti Gong

The urban tourism circle around the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) in Qingpu is listed as the second most popular must-visit spot along the 318 Highway in Qingpu.

Source: SHINE
