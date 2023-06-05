Huaihai Road opens night life festival with shopping and exhibitions

Shanghai's popular shopping street Huaihai Road starts a series of night life events, offering discounts, photography and a special "My Little Pony" exhibition.

Ti Gong

The Huaihai Road business circle, a Shanghai landmark commercial hub, is luring residents and tourists with a raft of activities as part of the ongoing Shanghai Nightlife Festival, inviting people to enjoy the fun of shopping and taste Shanghai-style delicacies.

Huaihai Road is known as one of Shanghai's most elegant and fashionable streets, and one of the most popular tourist and shopping destinations.

Ti Gong

About 10 themed activities are on the agenda, providing an ideal leisure option in summer for visitors, through the end of June.

An art exhibition celebrating the 40th anniversary of "My Little Pony" and a shutterbug competition are on the list.

The art exhibition on 862 Huaihai Rd M. features a combination of painting, sculpture, clothing, digital art and artwork from children, opening a magical world into the popular IP.

Ti Gong

A shutterbug competition running through the end of June invites people to capture the splendid glittering night scenery of the street, and its historic and cultural architecture.

Old photos of the road are also solicited with stories behind them, on display through the end of June.

Time-honored food brands like Laodachang, Fengyu and Red House Restaurant which bears the memory of generations will offer discounts through June 30 as part of the festival.

Since its debut in 2020, the Shanghai Nightlife Festival has created a "sleepless night" experience for both locals and expats through diverse programs including shopping, food, tourism, entertainment, shows, reading and sports.