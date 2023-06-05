﻿
Biz / Event

Huaihai Road opens night life festival with shopping and exhibitions

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  21:20 UTC+8, 2023-06-05       0
Shanghai's popular shopping street Huaihai Road starts a series of night life events, offering discounts, photography and a special "My Little Pony" exhibition.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  21:20 UTC+8, 2023-06-05       0
Huaihai Road opens night life festival with shopping and exhibitions
Ti Gong

A view of Huaihai Road

The Huaihai Road business circle, a Shanghai landmark commercial hub, is luring residents and tourists with a raft of activities as part of the ongoing Shanghai Nightlife Festival, inviting people to enjoy the fun of shopping and taste Shanghai-style delicacies.

Huaihai Road is known as one of Shanghai's most elegant and fashionable streets, and one of the most popular tourist and shopping destinations.

Huaihai Road opens night life festival with shopping and exhibitions
Ti Gong

Shopping on the street

About 10 themed activities are on the agenda, providing an ideal leisure option in summer for visitors, through the end of June.

An art exhibition celebrating the 40th anniversary of "My Little Pony" and a shutterbug competition are on the list.

The art exhibition on 862 Huaihai Rd M. features a combination of painting, sculpture, clothing, digital art and artwork from children, opening a magical world into the popular IP.

Huaihai Road opens night life festival with shopping and exhibitions
Ti Gong

A photo studio on the street

A shutterbug competition running through the end of June invites people to capture the splendid glittering night scenery of the street, and its historic and cultural architecture.

Old photos of the road are also solicited with stories behind them, on display through the end of June.

Time-honored food brands like Laodachang, Fengyu and Red House Restaurant which bears the memory of generations will offer discounts through June 30 as part of the festival.

Since its debut in 2020, the Shanghai Nightlife Festival has created a "sleepless night" experience for both locals and expats through diverse programs including shopping, food, tourism, entertainment, shows, reading and sports.

Huaihai Road opens night life festival with shopping and exhibitions
Ti Gong

"My Little Pony" exhibition

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Huaihai Road
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     