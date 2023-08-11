Robust recovery in logistics industry, summit told

The logistics and transportation industry is undergoing a key transition while cargo transport is fast growing in China, a white paper showed.

A robust recovery in the logistics industry has been seen in the post-pandemic era with a significant rebound of parcel handling, a summit heard this week.

Courier company STO raised its parcel handling capacity to 60 million items daily so far from 20 million in 2020. The number of orders that STO received last year grew 16.9 percent from a year earlier with sales revenue up 33 percent.

"The company has survived the pandemic and we started seeing a sign of bottoming out in 2021," said Wang Wenbin, president of STO, during a logistics-themed summit hosted by Beijing TUC Technology Information Co Ltd earlier this week in Songjiang District.

"This year, we are eying a rebound to the top," Wang said at the summit, which brought together more than 600 experts and scholars, entrepreneurs and insiders from about 100 companies in the logistics industry.

"The logistics industry is developing toward intelligent and digital orientation and the core lies in intelligent-plus and data-driven," said Yu Zhenchao, general manager of RRS Supply Chain Technology Co Ltd.

The company has increased its technology investment in data handling, automation equipment and its distribution center.

Construction on a global aviation logistics hub for YTO Express started in Jiaxing City, Zhejiang Province, in April.



It is expected to be put into operation in 2025 and the transportation capacity of the company's cargo aircraft will be equal to 100 Boeing 737 aircraft by that time.

It has enhanced the application of big data, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence technologies, which help smart management and dispatching with real-time location, distribution routes, traffic conditions, and loading of logistics vehicles, together with the application of Beidou positioning and navigation technologies.

A total of 1,968 companies in the field had been registered by the end of 2021, with 3.6 million vehicles in operation.



Efficiency and costs are expected to become the competitive core of logistics and transportation companies in the future, with the pursuit of efficiency replacing expansion under a specialized division of labor trend.

More individual players are joining the market and are supplementing the transportation industry of agricultural products such as hairy crabs, which are under the impact of multiple factors from the scale of cargo to seasons and regions.