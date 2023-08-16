﻿
Biz / Event

2023 Autumn Shanghai Home Textiles expo returns to city

﻿ Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  20:42 UTC+8, 2023-08-16       0
The 2023 Autumn Edition of the Intertextile Shanghai Home Textiles expo has returned to Shanghai with over 1,200 exhibitors showcasing the latest in textile design and application.
﻿ Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  20:42 UTC+8, 2023-08-16       0
2023 Autumn Shanghai Home Textiles expo returns to city
Ti Gong

The 2023 Autumn Edition of the Intertextile Shanghai Home Textiles returns after two years as it unveils at the NECC on Wednesday.

The 2023 Autumn Edition of the Intertextile Shanghai Home Textiles returns after two years, with thousands of exhibitors at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai).

With 36 percent more exhibitors than the 2021 edition, it brings three major overseas groups from Belgium, China's Taiwan and Turkey.

The three-day fair at the NECC (Shanghai) covers four halls and 12 sections, spanning nearly 110,000 square meters with about 1,200 exhibitors from home and abroad.

The event is jointly hosted by Messe Frankfurt, the Sub-Council of Textile Industry of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, and the China Home Textile Association. It's regarded as a gateway to Asia's home living industry.

Wendy Wen, managing director of Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd, said the picking up of functional textile materials for home use has boosted new design and production capabilities for manufacturers.

"Shanghai and its neighboring regions are the traditional key areas of fabrics and apparels, so its location advantage and convenience of cross-border traffic makes it easier for traders and exhibitors to gather at the fair and share industry know-how," she said in an interview following the unveiling of the fair.

"Traders and buyers from nearly 70 countries and regions are also eager to learn about the latest industry trends such as more emphasis on design, functionality as well as sustainability," she added.

2023 Autumn Shanghai Home Textiles expo returns to city
Ti Gong

The three-day fair covers four halls and 12 sections, spanning nearly 110,000 square meters with about 1,200 exhibitors from home and abroad.

In addition, the fair also hosts a series of discussions and sessions regarding the emerging trends for home textile and decoration, design forums, technological advancements in fabrics, and home furnishing ecosystems.

Hangzhou-headquartered Dragonstone Textile, which specializes in blackout fabrics, said the trade fair has been helpful to showcase the latest offerings and connect with domestic buyers and industry insiders.

A company executive, Carmen Li, said that foreign trade has been stable for the company with overseas buyers seeking high-quality fabric for light blocking, especially for high-end hotelier and home decoration purposes.

2023 Autumn Shanghai Home Textiles expo returns to city
Ding Yining / SHINE

Traders and buyers are eager to see the latest fabric offerings and home textile solutions.

Exhibition Info:

Date: August 16-17, 9am-5:30pm; August 18, 9am-5pm

Venue: Halls 5.1, 5.2, 6.1, 6.2, National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai)

Address: 333 Songze Ave, Qingpu District

青浦区崧泽大道333号国家会展中心

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
NECC
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     