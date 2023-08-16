2023 Autumn Shanghai Home Textiles expo returns to city

The 2023 Autumn Edition of the Intertextile Shanghai Home Textiles expo has returned to Shanghai with over 1,200 exhibitors showcasing the latest in textile design and application.

Ti Gong

The 2023 Autumn Edition of the Intertextile Shanghai Home Textiles returns after two years, with thousands of exhibitors at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai).



With 36 percent more exhibitors than the 2021 edition, it brings three major overseas groups from Belgium, China's Taiwan and Turkey.

The three-day fair at the NECC (Shanghai) covers four halls and 12 sections, spanning nearly 110,000 square meters with about 1,200 exhibitors from home and abroad.

The event is jointly hosted by Messe Frankfurt, the Sub-Council of Textile Industry of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, and the China Home Textile Association. It's regarded as a gateway to Asia's home living industry.

Wendy Wen, managing director of Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd, said the picking up of functional textile materials for home use has boosted new design and production capabilities for manufacturers.

"Shanghai and its neighboring regions are the traditional key areas of fabrics and apparels, so its location advantage and convenience of cross-border traffic makes it easier for traders and exhibitors to gather at the fair and share industry know-how," she said in an interview following the unveiling of the fair.

"Traders and buyers from nearly 70 countries and regions are also eager to learn about the latest industry trends such as more emphasis on design, functionality as well as sustainability," she added.

Ti Gong

In addition, the fair also hosts a series of discussions and sessions regarding the emerging trends for home textile and decoration, design forums, technological advancements in fabrics, and home furnishing ecosystems.

Hangzhou-headquartered Dragonstone Textile, which specializes in blackout fabrics, said the trade fair has been helpful to showcase the latest offerings and connect with domestic buyers and industry insiders.

A company executive, Carmen Li, said that foreign trade has been stable for the company with overseas buyers seeking high-quality fabric for light blocking, especially for high-end hotelier and home decoration purposes.

Ding Yining / SHINE

Exhibition Info:

Date: August 16-17, 9am-5:30pm; August 18, 9am-5pm

Venue: Halls 5.1, 5.2, 6.1, 6.2, National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai)

Address: 333 Songze Ave, Qingpu District

青浦区崧泽大道333号国家会展中心