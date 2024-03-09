Biz / Event

New routes make travel to Vietnam easier

Hu Min
Hu Min
  19:41 UTC+8, 2024-03-09       0
Vietnam has injected new vitality into a tourism campaign targeting Chinese travelers with the launch of new air routes and the development of a tourist-friendly environment.
Hu Min
Hu Min
  19:41 UTC+8, 2024-03-09       0
New routes make travel to Vietnam easier
Ti Gong

Vietjet Air has launched two direct round-trip routes between Shanghai and Ho Chi Minh City, as well as Chengdu and Ho Chi Minh.

Vietnam has injected new vitality into a tourism campaign targeting Chinese travelers with the launch of new air routes and the development of a tourist-friendly environment to boost tourism and cultural exchanges between the two countries.

Major Vietnam airlines operator Vietjet Air recently announced that it had officially launched two direct round-trip routes between Shanghai and Ho Chi Minh City as well as Chengdu, the capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, and Ho Chi Minh on a daily basis.

The start of the Shanghai-Ho Chi Minh City route aligns with the commemoration of the 74th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and China, and the 30th anniversary of sister-city relationship between the two cities.

It is expected to become a milestone in further developing trade, cultural exchange, education, and people-to-people ties between the two cities and two countries, the airline operator said.

It takes about four hours for each journey.

Famous Vietnamese street food such as Vietnamese bread, Vietnamese beef noodle, as well as Singaporean noodles, Thai fried rice, and crab noodles are available onboard.

New routes make travel to Vietnam easier
Ti Gong

A recent promotion of Vietjet Air at Shanghai's Yuyuan Garden scenic area

As well as the two daily routes, Vietjet is operating chartered flights to Vietnam from other Chinese cities such as Hangzhou, Tianjin, Xi'an, Shenzhen, Chongqing, Nanjing, Shijiazhuang, Harbin, and Lijiang.

Chinese travel service provider Trip.com has signed a memorandum of understanding to collaborate with Vietjet Air to leverage the expertise and resources of both parties to make travel to Vietnam and international destinations easier.

Meanwhile, Vietnam is promoting the payment of WeChat and Alipay among businesses and has beefed up training of Chinese-speaking tour guides and shop assistants.

Trip.com said the bookings of its tour products to Vietnam surged 299.7 percent last year from a year earlier, and the number of inbound travelers from Vietnam to China also soared 344 percent.

During this year's Spring Festival period between February 8 and 14, Vietnam recorded about 10.5 million visits by tourists, up 16.6 percent from a year earlier, and the number of overnight travelers reached 3.5 million, growing 75 percent.

New routes make travel to Vietnam easier
Ti Gong

A big welcome for Chinese travelers

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Alipay
Alibaba
Wechat
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     