Local startup expands AI services to property industry

Shanghai-based IntSig Information will provide artificial intelligence (AI) services for HK-listed Times China, as the startup expands its services to the real estate industry, the company announced on Tuesday.



According to the agreement, IntSig will deliver optical character recognition (OCR) services for Times China, which will process 1.5 million documents in only 50 days. OCR will provide intelligent recognition of full text, natural language processing (NLP), general form document identification, as well as automatic and intelligent matching and management technologies for the real property giant.

By comparison, manually identifying and processing 1.5 million documents would take a person 30 years.

The AI service is conducive to the real property industry with “pain points” as mass document identification and storage, including special licenses such as construction permits.

Technologies including OCR and NLP help real estate companies build their core competitiveness, improve risk control and achieve quality and efficiency improvements in their digital transformation, both companies said.

In the digitizing process, the combination of machines, AI and human-machine processing has made business decision-making intelligent, management flat and efficient and significantly improved business automation, according to Times China officials.

As an AI and data provider, IntSig Information has more than 700 million users globally, covering both enterprise and consumer services. It offers business to business services in 30 industries.