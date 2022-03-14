Cloud platform Figma bans China's DJI over US sanctions

But Chinese software companies have stepped up to offer to work with the world's biggest drone maker in what could be an opportunity for domestic businesses.

US-based Figma, a cloud-base software platform for designers, has started to cut ties with Chinese firm DJI, the world's biggest drone maker, in compliance with US sanctions.



China's software vendors announced on Monday they would support DJI and other firms to transfer files and work from Figma to minimize the impact.

In an email sent to DJI, Figma said it can no longer provide access to its software in compliance with US laws after DJI was put on a US tech sanctions list.

DJI declined to comment on Monday. But several industry sources confirmed the email and ban.

Figma has started to freeze DJI's accounts, according to the email, which said that "should DJI eventually be removed from the sanctioned parties list, your access may be restored."

Figma is an online collaborative and interactive tool for global designers. It is valued about US$10 billion, according to media reports.

DJI is the world's biggest consumer drone maker and the majority of its sales are overseas.

Zhu Shenshen / SHINE

Besides DJI, other Chinese tech firms including Huawei are on the US sanctions list.

Domestic software firms, which also offer online design tools, are offering help for DJI. They promised options and migration assistance to creators transferring Figma files for a swift transition to domestic platforms.

Chinese startup Lanhu said it would support Figma file import and related services through its product MasterGo, shortly after news about the Figma ban spread online.

"We hope to help related firms get over the difficulty (of the Figma ban), to improve the product design level for Chinese tech firms," Lanhu said on its Weibo account.

Other Chinese software developers, including Pixso and JsDesign, also offered similar support. Pixso said its products can offer "a safer and more stable alternative to Figma."

The news is regarded as an opportunity for domestic software vendors, which should be ready to offer alternative tools for designers and users, said influential tech blog Xiaodao Xiaoxi, or Industry Rumors.

The blog was founded by "Fenng" or Feng Dahui, an Internet entrepreneur and a veteran tech industry observer.

But there are also challenges for the domestic industry. Firms, including Lanhu and Pixso, have to bring services for designers in line with the high standards of Figma.

The standards cover interface design, ease of use and platform stability, Fenng and other analysts said.

China still lacks alternative domestic software tools for Adobe or Sketch, said Fenng and users of Zhihu, a popular Quora-like social media in China.