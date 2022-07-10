Chinese mainland reports 65 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland Saturday reported 65 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 17 in Guangdong and 11 in Anhui.

The Chinese mainland Saturday reported 65 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 17 in Guangdong and 11 in Anhui, the National Health Commission said Sunday.

A total of 279 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified in 14 provincial-level regions.

A total of 35 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Saturday, said the commission.

The total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery reached 220,380 on the Chinese mainland as of Saturday.

Saturday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,226.