COVID-19 in Shanghai: 130 local infections, 59 imported cases

The city reported 11 locally transmitted confirmed cases, 119 local asymptomatic infections, eight imported confirmed cases and 51 imported asymptomatic infections for Saturday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Sunday morning.

Local confirmed cases

The first and second cases tested positive during regular PCR screenings.



The third to sixth cases were put under quarantine after arriving from other provinces and tested positive during central quarantine.

The seventh to 10th cases who are close contacts of previous infections from outside Shanghai tested positive during central quarantine.

The 11th case, a close contact of a local asymptomatic infection reported on November 24, tested positive during central quarantine.

Local asymptomatic infections

The first and second cases tested positive during regular PCR screenings.



The third to fifth cases who are close contacts of the second confirmed case tested positive during central quarantine.

The sixth to 55th cases were put under quarantine after arriving from other provinces and tested positive during central quarantine.

The 56th to 109th cases who are close contacts of previous infections from outside Shanghai tested positive during central quarantine.

The 110th and 111th cases who are close contacts of a local infection reported on November 19 tested positive during central quarantine.

The 112th to 117th cases who are close contacts of a local infection reported on November 22 tested positive during central quarantine.

The 118th case, a close contact of a local infection reported on November 24, tested positive during central quarantine.

The 119th case is under closed-loop management and tested positive during central quarantine.

Shen Xinyi / SHINE

Imported cases

The first case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 21 from Belgium via Finland.



The second case is a German who arrived at the local airport on November 22 from Germany.

The third case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 23 from Denmark via Germany and Italy.

The fourth case, a Chinese, and the fifth case, a Japanese, arrived at the local airport on November 24 from Japan.

The sixth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 24 from the United States.

The seventh case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 24 from the United States.

The eighth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 25 from Canada.

All the cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while the close contacts on the same flight have been put under quarantine.

Imported asymptomatic infections

The first case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 15 from the Netherlands.



The second case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 16 from Canada.

The third case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 18 from Canada.

The fourth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 19 from the UK.

The fifth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 20 from the UK.

The sixth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 20 from the United States.

The seventh to ninth cases are all Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 21 from Finland.

The 10th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 22 from Thailand.

The 11th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 22 from South Korea.

The 12th to 14th cases are all Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 22 from France.

The 15th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 22 from Finland.

The 16th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 22 from Argentina via Germany.

The 17th to 20th cases are all Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 22 from the Netherlands.

The 21st case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 23 from Canada.

The 22nd to 24th cases are all Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 23 from the Netherlands.

The 25th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 23 from Germany.

The 26th case, a Japanese, and the 27th and 28th cases, both Chinese, arrived at the local airport on November 23 from Japan.

The 29th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 23 from Australia.

The 30th case is a Taiwan resident who arrived at the local airport on November 24 from China's Taiwan.

The 31st case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 24 from Japan.

The 32nd case, an American, and the 33rd and 34th cases, both Chinese, arrived at the local airport on November 24 from the United States.

The 35th to 37th cases, all Chinese, and the 38th case, a German, arrived at the local airport on November 24 from Germany.

The 39th to 44th cases are all Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 24 from the United States.

The 45th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 24 from New Zealand.

The 46th and 47th cases are both South Koreans who arrived at the local airport on November 24 from South Korea.

The 48th and 49th cases are both Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 24 from the United States.

The 50th case is a French native who arrived at the local airport on November 25 from France.

The 51st case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 25 from Singapore.

All the cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 802 close contacts on the same flight have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, 51 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From July 3 to November 26, there were altogether 295 local confirmed cases, and 242 were discharged upon recovery. A total of 1,952 local asymptomatic infections have been reported.

So far, of all the 5,658 imported cases, 5,602 have been discharged upon recovery and 56 are still hospitalized.







Shen Xinyi / SHINE