Customs rule counterfeit balls were a foul

Some 750 counterfeit footballs with Qatar 2022 World Cup's pattern were seized by Shanghai Customs in a batch of export goods, Yangshan Customs officers said on Friday.

Some 750 counterfeit footballs with Qatar 2022 World Cup's pattern were seized in a batch of export goods, Yangshan Customs officers said on Friday.

Those footballs were among an export order from a Nanjing-based company in neighboring Jiangsu Province, and were declared as female shoes earlier in September, according to officers of the customs administered by Shanghai Customs.

After identification, those footballs were confirmed infringing the copyright of the Qatar 2022 World Cup's official football, AL RIHLA, officers said.

The goods have been put under further investigation.