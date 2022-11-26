﻿
News / Metro

Customs rule counterfeit balls were a foul

﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  19:28 UTC+8, 2022-11-26       0
Some 750 counterfeit footballs with Qatar 2022 World Cup's pattern were seized by Shanghai Customs in a batch of export goods, Yangshan Customs officers said on Friday.
﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  19:28 UTC+8, 2022-11-26       0

Some 750 counterfeit footballs with Qatar 2022 World Cup's pattern were seized in a batch of export goods, Yangshan Customs officers said on Friday.

Those footballs were among an export order from a Nanjing-based company in neighboring Jiangsu Province, and were declared as female shoes earlier in September, according to officers of the customs administered by Shanghai Customs.

After identification, those footballs were confirmed infringing the copyright of the Qatar 2022 World Cup's official football, AL RIHLA, officers said.

The goods have been put under further investigation.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     