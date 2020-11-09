'Inclusive Break, Pop-up' at Liu Haisu Art Museum

Pondering on the possibilities of connecting here and there, now and then in a digital age was reflected in a pop-up event at the Liu Haisu Art Museum.

Pondering on the possibilities of connecting here and there, now and then in a digital age, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic around the world, was reflected in a pop-up event at the Liu Haisu Art Museum on Sunday.

After nearly a year of exchange of philosophical thoughts and careful thinking, Chinese artists Kang Qing, Gao Shan and Zhou Yingcheng, along with Stella Geppert, Nicole Wendel and Saskia Wendland in Berlin, invited visitors to take part in “Inclusive Break, Pop-up” simultaneously at Liu Haisu Art Museum in Shanghai and Haunt Art Space in Berlin.

A same rectangular shape composed of 66 boxes was arranged at each of the two art venues in different countries. Half of the boxes were empty, while the other contained the materials or tools selected by the artists.

Visitors can not only move these boxes, take apart them or rearrange them, but also use the materials and tools inside.

An on-site recording of all the changes and activities was screened simultaneously at the other venue, thus revealing cultural similarity and different regional characteristics.