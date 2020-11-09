Feature / Art & Culture

'Inclusive Break, Pop-up' at Liu Haisu Art Museum

Wang Jie
Wang Jie
  14:46 UTC+8, 2020-11-09       0
Pondering on the possibilities of connecting here and there, now and then in a digital age was reflected in a pop-up event at the Liu Haisu Art Museum.
Wang Jie
Wang Jie
  14:46 UTC+8, 2020-11-09       0

Pondering on the possibilities of connecting here and there, now and then in a digital age, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic around the world, was reflected in a pop-up event at the Liu Haisu Art Museum on Sunday.

After nearly a year of exchange of philosophical thoughts and careful thinking, Chinese artists Kang Qing, Gao Shan and Zhou Yingcheng, along with Stella Geppert, Nicole Wendel and Saskia Wendland in Berlin, invited visitors to take part in “Inclusive Break, Pop-up” simultaneously at Liu Haisu Art Museum in Shanghai and Haunt Art Space in Berlin.

A same rectangular shape composed of 66 boxes was arranged at each of the two art venues in different countries. Half of the boxes were empty, while the other contained the materials or tools selected by the artists. 

Visitors can not only move these boxes, take apart them or rearrange them, but also use the materials and tools inside. 

An on-site recording of all the changes and activities was screened simultaneously at the other venue, thus revealing cultural similarity and different regional characteristics.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     