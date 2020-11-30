Poly's entertainment provides you an art feast

With the coming of Christmas and the New Year, Shanghai Poly Grand Theater has launched its final performing season of the year.

Performances including acrobatics, concerts and drama will be presented for both adults and children.

For children busy studying for their final exams, the melodies of the children’s choir can help release the pressure and usher in the happiness of Christmas.

Wearing a mask is still required by audience members.

Poly Grand Theater

Address: 159 Baiyin Rd



白银路159号

Drama: ‘Four Generations Under One Roof’

The National Theater of China will stage a performance adapted from the epic novel “Four Generations Under One Roof” written by Lao She (1899-1966), a renowned novelist and playwright. It tells the life of characters from three families during the War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression (1931-1945). Director Qian Qinxin presents the courtyards, indoor scenes and hutong (traditional Beijing courtyard residences) of three families through special stage effects, reflecting the original housing, food, transport and utilities in Beijing during that time.

Date: December 19, 20, 7:30pm

Tickets: 480-880 yuan

Choir: ‘Because Of Love’

As art education is one of the missions of Shanghai Poly Grand Theater, dedicated to cultivating children in art and offering a platform to show their singing talent, the annual Shanghai Poly Grand Theater Children’s Choir is to perform next month. Children will sing songs related to the Christmas and New Year seasons during their concert. Established in 2015, the theater choir has almost 300 members and is divided into six groups according to ages. The troupe has cooperated with professional art troupes including Shanghai Philharmonic Orchestra to promote the choir. The children’s choir performs every July and December.

Date: December 27, 7:30pm

Ticket: 100 yuan

Concert: SCO Performing Season

Suzhou Chinese Orchestra will celebrate the New Year as part of its 2020-2021 performing season. Directed by Pang Kapang, a national first-class conductor, the SCO has more than 90 players from home and abroad. The troupe has toured worldwide and gained much acclaim. Wang Fang, renowned Kunqu Opera artist, has been invited to perform together with the troupe, aiming to show the charm of the traditional art.

Date: December 31, 7:30pm

Tickets: 280-580 yuan

Concert: New Year Celebration

The Orchestra of Changchun Film Studio, which was launched in 1947, plans to bring melody to Jiading. As the first national-level and the only film studio orchestra throughout the country, it has created and spread a variety of positive music with a group of outstanding artists over the past 70 years. After a reform in 2004, the troupe has performed in more than 100 cities in the country with more than 500 concerts, having attracted more than 470,000 audience members.

Date: January 1, 2021, 7:30pm

Tickets: 280-680 yuan

Acrobatics: ‘Swan Lake’

Xi’an Soldier and War Flag Circus will give an acrobatics performance based on a popular story — Swan Lake, combining art forms of Western ballet and Eastern acrobatics. It tells a story of a princess attacked by the black eagle king, and who is cursed to become a white swan. After knowing this, a prince bravely heads to Chang’an, trying to rescue the princess, despite the difficulties. Through the love between the prince and the swan, the curse is removed and the black eagle king is defeated. The prince and princess live happily ever after. The troupe has won Gold Crown Awards, the highest award in the acrobatic field in China.

Date: January 5, 2021, 7:30pm

Tickets: 180-380 yuan

