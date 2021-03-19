Feature / Art & Culture

Orchestra tuning up for Party celebrations

﻿ Yao Minji
Yao Minji
  19:51 UTC+8, 2021-03-19       0
A series of new compositions specially commissioned for the 100th anniversary of the Communist Party of China will be performed by Shanghai Symphony Orchestra from next month.
﻿ Yao Minji
Yao Minji
  19:51 UTC+8, 2021-03-19       0

Shanghai Symphony Orchestra will celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Communist Party of China from next month with a series of concerts, classes and exhibitions.

The events will include new commissioned compositions, a tour of places historically important for the Party, interactive exhibitions and classes that combine the history of music and the Party.

Orchestra tuning up for Party celebrations
Ti Gong

Shanghai Symphony Orchestra is launching a series of activities to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Communist Party of China.

"Shanghai is where classical music started in China, and it was where the Party was founded. Naturally, many widely popular and important songs were composed or premiered here," said Zhou Ping, director of the orchestra.

"We have dug into our rich resources and started offering some music classes that combine the history of classical music and the Party last year. The one-hour classes include live performances, introduction of key musicians as well as stories behind some masterpieces."

The classes were only offered to groups of several hundred people last year. After interest from individuals and smaller groups, the orchestra updated the content, and small groups of 20 people and more will be able to take the courses together.

A recording of the classes is in production and expected to be launched in July.

Last year, the orchestra's music director Yu Long commissioned work from four Shanghai-based composers in celebration of the anniversary, based on their different age, backgrounds and understanding of the stories behind the Party. The orchestra will take these compositions on a "red" tour in six cities from April. The concerts will also be livestreamed.

In June, the orchestra will host an interactive sound exhibition with many archived sounds from the Party's history reinnovated through new technology. Visitors will not only be observant of the history, but also be time-traveling participants through interactive games and quizzes. A series of concerts will also be held in the same month.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     