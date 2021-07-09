﻿
Buzzword: 哄睡播客 hǒng shuì bō kè, sleepcast

Song Xinyi
Song Xinyi
"Sleepcast," the combination of sleep and podcast, is a new kind of audio content designed specifically to create the right conditions for healthy, restful sleep.
HelloRF

哄睡播客 hǒng shuì bō kè

sleepcast

"Sleepcast," the combination of sleep and podcast, is a new kind of audio content designed specifically to create the right conditions for healthy, restful sleep. The term is introduced by Headspace, an English-American online company specializing in mediation. Considered a new genre of bedtime story, the sleepcast usually starts with a meditation exercise, or even a simple breathing technique, followed by a narrated tour of a sleepy landscape, complete with a soundtrack that evokes that place, to improve the sleep environment for the listeners. According to a 2019 study from Iowa State University, more than 5 million Americans have issues getting to sleep each night. In recent years, more and more people turn to sleepcast for a healthier amount of sleep. Some find the sleepcasts very helpful as they require minimal focus and the listeners can drift in and out of them without missing anything.

很多人在精神压力大睡不着时通过哄睡播客来助眠.

Hěnduō rén zài jīngshén yālì dà shuìbùzháo shí tōngguò hǒngshuì bōkè lái zhùmián.

Many people listen to the sleepcast for better sleep when they are stressed out and suffer from insomnia.

HelloRF

蛋白质咖啡 dàn bái zhì kā feī

proffee

Recently Tiktok has introduced a viral coffee trend: proffee – protein and coffee. The drink made by mixing cold coffee with protein powder or with a ready-made drink that contain protein has been lauded for helping many people in their eternal quest to consume more protein. Loads of Tiktokers have upload clips of their proffee recipes, most commonly by adding two or three shots of espresso over ice, before pouring over a pre-made protein shake. Many dietitians criticize that proffee could be unhealthy as many add sweetened protein powders and coffee syrup to their customized drinks, and it shouldn't be mistaken for a complete meal or even a nutritionally sound snack as it lacks vitamins, minerals and fiber. While proffee advocates and some fitness professionals find it an ideal pre-workout fuel.

蛋白质咖啡没有标准的配方,人们可以根据自己的喜好制作.

Dànbáizhì kāfeī méiyǒu biāozhǔn de pèifāng, rénmen kěyǐ gēnjù zìjǐ de xǐhào zhìzuò.

There is no standardized recipe for proffee. People can make their own drinks depending on their preperance.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Fu Rong
