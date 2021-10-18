Designs with ingenuity awarded top prizes

A mobile lab and a fume emission system grab honors against nearly 8,000 entries from around the world.

The designers of top two winning entries for the Design Intelligence Awards – a mobile lab and an oil fume emission system – each received 1 million yuan (US$155,200) on October 13.

The competition this year attracted more than 7,810 entries around the world, including the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, India and Japan, up 6 percent year on year despite the COVID-19 epidemic.

Cavalcades of designers from global high-end manufacturing enterprises, high-tech companies, well-known design companies and renowned universities showed their ingenuity, wisdom and innovation through designs at the competition.

The DIA was launched in 2015 by the China Academy of Art to boost industrial design in China and foster talent. The organizing committee hosted the award ceremony in Shaoxing in Zhejiang Province this year to win the cooperation of more cities in commercializing the promising projects.

"Manufacturing enterprises in Zhejiang Province should make full use of the platform of DIA to further strengthen international exchanges, innovate ways of cooperation and promote industrial design to achieve new results," said Wang Wenxu, vice governor of Zhejiang Province.

This year, the top 30 finalists covered a wide scope of product designs and innovative solutions, including a mobile lab, a fume emission system, a cloud platform and an excavator.

The top-winning mobile Huo-Yan, featuring a negative pressure zone, can function as nucleic acid testing laboratories or isolation wards. Huo-Yan that can be stowed and folded was designed by Shanghai Shengbang Construction and Technology Co, Tongji University and Shenzhen BGI Co.

Its stored membrane-structure and in-vehicle containers can be accurately delivered to any spot around the world by air, train and truck. Upon arrival, the prefabricated interior equipment can be put into use by unfolding the inflatable membrane structure in only 20 minutes.

The interior functional areas are separated by the membrane structure. Also, the intelligent cabin pressure control and dedicated outdoor air system can automatically adjust the air pressure in different areas to form pressure gradient differences, realizing the conversion of positive and negative pressure.

As inflatable membrane structure wards can accommodate infected patients, the movable Huo-Yan facilities could form a complete mobile hospital. They are operating in eight countries around the world now, supporting the nucleic acid detection of millions of people.

The DIA also awarded a top prize to an urban oil fume solution system innovated by Hangzhou Robam Co. Formerly, fume systems in kitchens in high-rise residential buildings were separated, but this one now links them together.

It connects to the central range hood and each floor terminal to supervise oil fume emissions from all kitchens in real time. The top host machine then uniformly distributes the effective air volume to the kitchen terminals on each floor, achieving centralized and powerful suction of the oil fumes from all kitchens with a purification efficiency of 99.5 percent.

The facility improves the cooking environment in kitchens and makes them smokeless and noiseless.

The whole design is based on a dual 4G high-speed transmission hub, intelligent cloud platform, big data and artificial intelligence algorithm. It is geared toward high-end users and cashes in on the future smart city trend.

Robam is a leading company for household electrical appliances in China, and the award is expected to help it carve out more potential markets.

"We hope the DIA platform could turn creativity and innovation into social wealth for the future. Improving the value of life is a standard of the awards and the essence of the design industry," said Jin Yibing, Party secretary of China Academy of Art.