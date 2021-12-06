Persian miniature art on display in Shanghai

An exhibition is under way at the Shanghai Art Collection Museum to unveil the beauty of the Persian art of miniature paintings that dates back thousands of years.

"Persian Treasures – Iranian Miniature Exhibition," which is co-hosted by the museum and the Iran Bordbar Collection and supported by the Consulate General of Iran in Shanghai, is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Iran.

The exhibition displays exquisite works of Persian miniature painting, a UNESCO World Cultural Heritage, from national museums in Iran, unveiling this mysterious art for the first time to the Chinese audience.

As an art genre painted with a very fine and small brush, Persian miniatures originated in the 3rd century AD. Their early purpose was simply for illustration, and later, miniatures were also used as decorations on boxes, jewels or mirrors.

The exhibition is divided into four sections: Royal Glimpse, Book of Kings, Dynamic Folklore and Melody of Poetry.

One of the highlights is "Lovers" created by Afzal Al-Husayni. The work features a striking composition in which the focus, in vibrant colors, falls on two lovers under a decorative background surrounded by golden foliage.

Exhibition info:

Dates: Through February 27 (closed on Mondays), 9am-5pm

Admission: Free

Venue: Shanghai Art Collection Museum

Address: 1731 Yan'an Rd W.