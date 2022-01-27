Photographers capture Jewish moments in V4

Photographers from Hungary, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Poland are introducing the colorful lives of the Jews in their country at an exhibition in Shanghai.

Photographers from Hungary, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Poland, which make up the Visegrad Four, or simply V4, are introducing the colorful lives of the Jews in their country at an exhibition in Shanghai.

The exhibition of 40 images aims to showcase the lively Jewish culture that is an inextricable element of the cultural history of the V4 countries.

Attila Boldog of Hungary captures a happy moment during a Jewish wedding when the newlyweds welcome greetings under the chuppah (traditional Jewish canopy). Edyta Dufaj from Poland finds something to cheer about at a friend's reunion during the Jewish Culture Festival in 2021.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

In Tomáš Stern's "Happy Slide," a Jewish man in traditional outfit waves as he slides on a track in Slovakia. Libor Sváček examines the Spanish Synagogue in Prague, Czech Republic's capital. The synagogue is one of the six Jewish monuments that make up the Prague Jewish Museum, and it features stylized Oriental patterns and vivid stained glass.

The monthlong photo exhibit commemorates International Holocaust Remembrance Day, which is observed every year on January 27.

Some aspects of Jewish culture are derived from Judaism, while others are derived from their interactions with host populations, and still others are derived from the community's internal social and cultural dynamics.

Exhibition info

Dates: Through February 27 (closed on Mondays), 9am-5pm

Venue: Shanghai Jewish Refugees Museum

上海犹太难民纪念馆

Address: 62 Changyang Road

长阳路62号