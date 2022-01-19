Bringing best of Spanish culture to you in shikumen

A magic and sensory journey to experience authentic Spanish flavor is under way at The INLET, a new cultural complex of renovated shikumen (stone-gate) buildings on Sichuan Road N.

A magic and sensory journey to experience authentic Spanish flavor is under way at The INLET, a new cultural complex of renovated shikumen (stone-gate) buildings on Sichuan Road N.

The shikumen cluster has been turned into an inspirational space with a blend of Chinese and Spanish art and culture.

Spain to You art season raised its curtain at the cultural complex last weekend and will run through February 27.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

It features displays of artwork installations with inspiration drawn from Spanish architecture, tapas tasting, art exhibitions, immersive experiences and flamenco dance performances.

The space featuring works based on Spanish architecture is also part of the art feast.

Six artists will jointly create a painting with the theme "Spain, Vibes, Shanghai" and donate it to a charity fund.

A cinema opposite of The INLET was built by Antonio Ramos, a Spaniard who moved to China in 1898 and is regarded as one of the pioneers of popularizing motion pictures among Chinese in Shanghai.

An immersive journey taking people back to 1920s Shanghai in a live-action role-play game can also be found at The INLET, exploring the magical blend of Ramos' stories and Shanghai's longtang (lane) culture.

The INLET is located at the intersection of Sichuan Road N. and Wujin Road in a complex comprised of eight lanes that connect 60 shikumen houses and eight independent century-old buildings.

Spanish-style architecture can be found in many places in Shanghai, such as the Bund, Duolun Road and Hengfu (Hengshan and Fuxing roads) Historical Protection Zone.

The event aims to deepen cultural and art cooperation while promoting cultural exchanges between China and Spain.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Event info

Dates: Through February 27, 10am-6pm

Venue: The INLET

今潮8弄

Address: No. 35-95, 989 Sichuan Road N.

四川北路989弄35-95号