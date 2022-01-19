Feature / Art & Culture

Bringing best of Spanish culture to you in shikumen

Hu Min
Hu Min
  12:52 UTC+8, 2022-01-20       0
A magic and sensory journey to experience authentic Spanish flavor is under way at The INLET, a new cultural complex of renovated shikumen (stone-gate) buildings on Sichuan Road N.
Hu Min
Hu Min
  12:52 UTC+8, 2022-01-20       0

A magic and sensory journey to experience authentic Spanish flavor is under way at The INLET, a new cultural complex of renovated shikumen (stone-gate) buildings on Sichuan Road N.

The shikumen cluster has been turned into an inspirational space with a blend of Chinese and Spanish art and culture.

Spain to You art season raised its curtain at the cultural complex last weekend and will run through February 27.

Bringing best of Spanish culture to you in<i> shikumen </i>
Ti Gong
Bringing best of Spanish culture to you in<i> shikumen </i>
Ti Gong

The art season features Spanish art exhibitions.

It features displays of artwork installations with inspiration drawn from Spanish architecture, tapas tasting, art exhibitions, immersive experiences and flamenco dance performances.

The space featuring works based on Spanish architecture is also part of the art feast.

Six artists will jointly create a painting with the theme "Spain, Vibes, Shanghai" and donate it to a charity fund.

A cinema opposite of The INLET was built by Antonio Ramos, a Spaniard who moved to China in 1898 and is regarded as one of the pioneers of popularizing motion pictures among Chinese in Shanghai.

An immersive journey taking people back to 1920s Shanghai in a live-action role-play game can also be found at The INLET, exploring the magical blend of Ramos' stories and Shanghai's longtang (lane) culture.

The INLET is located at the intersection of Sichuan Road N. and Wujin Road in a complex comprised of eight lanes that connect 60 shikumen houses and eight independent century-old buildings.

Spanish-style architecture can be found in many places in Shanghai, such as the Bund, Duolun Road and Hengfu (Hengshan and Fuxing roads) Historical Protection Zone.

The event aims to deepen cultural and art cooperation while promoting cultural exchanges between China and Spain.

Bringing best of Spanish culture to you in<i> shikumen </i>
Ti Gong

Flamenco dance performance

Bringing best of Spanish culture to you in<i> shikumen </i>
Ti Gong

Spanish ham tasting

Event info

Dates: Through February 27, 10am-6pm

Venue: The INLET

今潮8弄

Address: No. 35-95, 989 Sichuan Road N.

四川北路989弄35-95号

Source: SHINE   Editor: Zhang Liuhao
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     