Exhibition celebrates Qing Dynasty's great artist

Around 300 artworks on loan from 18 museums and galleries on display at Zhejiang Art Museum, including seven national top-notch treasures that are rarely shown in public.

SSI ļʱ



Zhao Zhiqian (1829-1884) was a master of Chinese ink-wash painting, calligraphy and seal cutting. His works have been copied and imitated by generations of admirers.

Now, the largest ever exhibition showing his artworks is underway at Zhejiang Art Museum through March 3. Around 300 artworks on loan from 18 museums and galleries form a well-rounded picture of the master. Among them, seven pieces are national top-notch treasures that are rarely shown in public.

Zhao's seal cutting works account for one third of the exhibits. During the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911), his bold personal style, enriched themes, and superb aesthetics made him the top carver of that period.

Artists in the Yangtze River Delta region were considered the best in the Qing Dynasty. Zhao was good at Chinese painting and calligraphy because seal carving, painting and calligraphy are inseparable in Chinese art. A Chinese poet-artist would write a poem in the blank area of an ink painting and apply his seal to the finished work.

According to archives, Zhao studied from Ding Jing and Deng Shiru, two famous calligraphers and seal carvers. Deng developed a unique style called the Deng school of calligraphy. Zhao combined the seal script of the Qin (221-206 BC) and Han (206 BC-220AD) dynasties and the Deng-style calligraphy to create seals marked by smooth lines and bold strokes.

Later, Zhao integrated the Hui school, which developed in present-day Anhui Province, and the Zhe school, which was the cradle of Zhejiang native carvers, and then formed a distinct personal genre absorbing the merits of different scholars and dynasties.

Calligraphic skills are essential for seal carving. Zhao was good at cursive script and regular script and incorporated them into his seal-cutting style, which is called New Wei Script. Today, this font has been widely used in printing and advertising.

Seal carving first appeared in the Shang Dynasty (c.16th century-11th century BC) when rulers used seals as a proof of authenticity and power. Later on, seals became less of a privilege. Writers, calligraphers and painters also used them for authentication, always finishing their works with the red stamp of a seal or more. This vogue gave birth to a variety of seal styles. Even building materials like beams and rafters were stamped with a seal.



According to historians, Zhao made seal carving flourish in the Qing Dynasty. His style has deeply influenced the art over a century, even in modern-day China.

As an exceptionally gifted painter, he abandoned traditional ideas and advocated an expressive and idiosyncratic style.

He is considered one of the greatest masters of painting animals, which could be evidenced by the centerpiece of the exhibition, Yi Yu Tu (异鱼图), literally meaning "weird fish" in Chinese.

In 1862, Zhao visited Rui'an County where people made a living from fishing. It was the first time he had seen the ocean and he painted creatures such as the octopus, sharks and dolphins.

Zhao was also particularly good at painting plants. He absorbed the merits of predecessors, including Xu Wei and Chen Chun who created the "Qingteng Baiyang" style of painting, and "Eight Odds of Yangzhou" that refers to eight ink-painting artists with similar styles during the middle of the Qing Dynasty.

Aside from plum blossoms, peony and lotus, he also portrayed uncommon cactus, sago palm and oleander. His works featured a strong personality that is reflected by the paintings on display.

Zhao's painting style influenced later masters such as Wu Changshuo, Qi Baishi and Huang Shiling, whose works are highly valued by connoisseurs.

At the exhibition, organizers have set up a multi-media interactive space to project these ocean animals and plants, where visitors can immerse themselves in the ancient paintings.

The master had a deep bond with Hangzhou and chose to be buried there. The exhibition is not far from his grave at West Lake.



Zhao Zhiqian Art Exhibition

Venue: Zhejiang Art Museum

Address: 138 Nanshan Rd

Opening hours: 9am-5pm, through March 3 (closed on Mondays)

Admission: Free