Follow Niche Shanghai to explore da Vinci's finest works in Shanghai Museum

The name Leonardo da Vinci has resonance throughout history and is timeless. In addition to being a well-known painter in the fourteenth century, he was also a scientist, inventor, and researcher in a number of disciplines, including engineering, anatomy, and astronomy.

Over the course of his life, Leonardo da Vinci broke down barriers – not just within academics but also across geographic bounds.

Through his artistic creations, he demonstrated the tendency toward cultural interaction and integration. The greatest collection of da Vinci's artwork ever put together in China is on display in Shanghai Museum's unique special exhibition, "Dialogues with da Vinci: Renaissance Art and Eastern Aesthetics."