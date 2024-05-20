﻿
Saluting Chinese characters: Zhu exhibition embellishes calligraphy

The solo exhibition by Zhu Jingyi at Bai Work through September 17 shows connections between traditional Chinese characters and contemporary youth culture.
The exhibition is immersive.

"Salute to you – a Chinese Character," the solo exhibition by Zhu Jingyi at Bai Work through September 17, shows connections between traditional Chinese characters and contemporary youth culture.

Chinese characters are one of the oldest scripts in the world, and the only major ancient writing system that has been passed down to the present day. Chinese characters are akin to a chronicle of civilization.

Zhu, a contemporary cross-media artist who was born in 1975, is the founder of "Nanmen Calligraphy" and "Three-dimensional Ink."

A graduate of the Fine Arts Department of Nanjing Normal University, Zhu aims to break the seriousness of traditional Chinese characters with humor to attract more young fans.

Visitors can practice calligraphy at the exhibition.

Zhu also emphasizes on the contents of the Chinese characters.

"I am deeply fascinated by traditional Chinese literature, while at the same time, I am obsessed with writing about the emotions of contemporary people," Zhu said, "In my eyes, Chinese characters are not old-fashioned especially under this digital era. The intertwined growth of cultures `sprouted' new meanings and expressions for these characters. So I want to create a comprehensive and fun exhibition of Chinese characters, ringing a bell to the heart of the young visitors."

The exhibition is more than a display of Zhu's calligraphy works.

Covering 821 square meters, the exhibition breaks the stereotyped form of calligraphy exhibitions, instead conjuring a display where visitors can walk around, play, write, and read Chinese characters.

If you go:

Date: Through September 17 (closed on Mondays)

Hours: 11am-9pm

Venue: Bai Work

Address: F303, 117 Xianggang Rd

香港路117号

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
