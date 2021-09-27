﻿
Feature / District

Innovation and startup system growing fast

Twenty-two companies in Jiading District have been included in the city-level scientific innovation and startup system in 2021, according to Jiading District Science and Technology Commission.

Among them, 16 companies have been included on the technology business incubator list, while the other six are makerspaces listed by Shanghai government.

The Xiaolin Dream Factory is one of the makerspaces. Hu Yan, who works for a new media company, uses its livestreaming room to record programs.

For the past six months, Hu has grown her team from four to 20 members, in addition to more than 70 Internet celebrities who have signed on.

"Our company has transformed from a traditional media company to an online new economy enterprise thanks to the Xiaolin Dream Factory incubation center. We integrated the new media channels, developed apps and upgraded the technology through the incubator," Hu said.

The incubation center has set up a think-tank service system composed of industry elites, senior experts, university professors and entrepreneurs, according to Sun Wenli, founder of Xiaolin Dream Factory.

Since its opening, Sun and her team have recruited more than 20 partners for the think tank, providing affordable talent services for startups to help their long-term development.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Xingjie
