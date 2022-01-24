Accessible buses for the disabled and the elderly

Ten more barrier-free electric buses are added on Jiading Bus Line 14 to make it more convenient for the physically-disabled to commute.

Barrier-free facilities are installed both at the doorsteps and the seating areas to make it easier for handicapped people to get on board.

A resident surnamed Shao took the Line 14 by wheelchair, and the bus driver helped her board the bus and fix the wheelchair with a seat belt.

"I am not willing to go out by myself before because getting on and off the bus requires at least two people to help, which is troublesome," Shao said. "But now it feels good and safe, and I can go out alone," Shao added.

After renovation, the floor of the bus is at the same height as the platform of bus stations, making it more convenient for passengers to get on and off the buses.

"The driver can also control the incline angle of the bus, which makes it easier for the elderly, disabled and people with special needs to get on and off the bus. It is also safer," Mao Xiaoming, a staff at the Jiading New Town Station, said.

The facilities will be expanded to Jiading Route 9 and other lines soon.