Qingpu govt introduces new platform for better service

Qingpu District has developed a unique population information management platform to improve service efficiency and relieve the burden on community workers, providing powerful digital support for COVID-19 prevention and control.



In the neighborhood committee of Xiangjia residential community of Zhaoxiang Town, workers use the platform to verify whether residents have taken nucleic acid tests. For those who have not, they will contact them one by one.

Officials said the platform enables them to be fully aware of the test list.

"Via the platform, we can spot a certain resident and verify whether he or she has taken the test, then tell them to take the test soon to prevent their health code from turning yellow," said Zhu Mengting, a worker with neighborhood committee. "The platform helps us accurately assess the information of the community."

The platform displays 39 indexes such as population distribution, nucleic acid test and vaccine inoculation, allowing subdistricts, towns and villages to view the statistic analysis of population and pandemic prevention and make fast search based on different tags.

Statistics replace door-to-door visits, significantly saving human cost and time.

"We provide and merge statistics of nucleic acid tests for neighborhood committee workers, making it convenient for their management," said Jiang Peichen, an employee of the statistics management department of the Qingpu District administrative service center.

A pandemic prevention system has been developed by the district's government affairs office, covering statistics and details on COVID-19 cases and whether they have been transferred to makeshift hospitals or discharged, forming a whole-process management database on positive cases.

"It helps prevent the spread of the pandemic. We hope to improve pandemic prevention and control via big data empowerment," said Jiang.

Based on the different stages of pandemic prevention and control, the information platform has extended functions to include health observation at home, working permits, nucleic acid test results and abnormal "venue code" monitoring, tracking of health information and database of those who have resumed work.