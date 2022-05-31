Convenience offered through online platform

Feature / District

eMobile park gifted the Qingpu market regulators with a thank-you silk banner as appreciation for their help in supporting businesses during the lockdown.
Market authorities in Qingpu received a thank-you silk banner from eMobile Park as recognition for its services.

Hunan Sokan New Materials Co Ltd specializes in new types of functional coating materials and was the first among them to be listed on the Shanghai STAR Market. It offers solutions in the fields of high-end consumer electronics and automobiles to clients.

Recently, it decided to establish its east China headquarters in Qingpu for the research and development of new materials for new-energy automobiles, as well as regional sales.

The unexpected COVID-19 resurgence, however, put a halt to the plan.

Furthermore, due to a classification issue, the company encountered difficulties in obtaining approval for the name of the headquarters.

So, the company sought assistance from the Qingpu District Administration for Market Regulation.

The administration stepped in quickly, patiently answering all of the company's questions and bridging communication between the company and the Shanghai Administration for Market Regulation. It provided the best solution for the company's actual demand and saved time.

After the company submitted an online application on a one-stop government affairs platform, using online identity verification and an e-version seal, officials immediately reviewed and approved them online.

After one hour, Shanghai New Materials Research Institute was approved. It will be located within the eMobile Park.

The industrial park presented the district's market regulators with a silk banner, and the company expressed gratitude.

"We are grateful for your powerful assistance and support to businesses," said the operator of the company.

