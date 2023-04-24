Purple haze of wisteria blossoms attracts visitors to Jiading

Jiading Wisteria Park and Zhouqiao Old Street draw visitors, as does the fifth "Three Flowers" festival at Lijiang Ecological Park.

Xi Lingyan

Wisteria season is with us again. The Jiading Wisteria Park on Bole Road has again become one of the city’s most crowded tourist attractions at this time of the year, with visitors from all across Shanghai coming to admire the sea of aromatic purple flowers.

Meanwhile on the old street of Zhouqiao, a 100-year-old wisteria tree, with flowers that spread over the rooftops, is another popular site in the district to appreciate the beautiful color and unique scents of the wisteria flowers.

Elsewhere in Jiading, a flower festival is taking place in the Jiading Industrial Zone.

Now in its fifth year, the Three Flowers Festival at Lijiang Ecological Park, which features rapeseed, peach and pear blossoms, will run through the end of this month.

Yang Yujie

Besides taking photos, a range of activities catering to both adults and children have been organized. Visitors to the park, for example, can watch an “osprey-catching-fish” performance while the children can feed the animals to better engage with nature.

While walking along Zhuqiao Old Street, visitors can also sample local snacks such as xiaolongbao (soup dumplings), zongzi (sticky rice dumplings), caotoubing (a cake made of toothed burclover), and other delicacies.

Reservations are required for admission to Wisteria Park through April 30.

Online reservations can be made via the Suishenban app while offline (on-site) reservations are only available to residents older than 65 years.

Xi Lingyan

If you go:

Wisteria Park

Address: 45 Bole Rd

Opening hours: 8am-5pm daily

Lijiang Ecological Park

Address: 3333 Jiazhu Highway

Opening hours: 8:30am-8pm daily