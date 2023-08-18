Vibrant brush and ink works from Yangtze Delta on show

Songjiang Art Museum presents a calligraphy and painting exhibition, which includes over 100 works selected from the Yangtze River Delta. The exhibition will last until August 25.

Songjiang Art Museum presents a calligraphy and painting exhibition, entitled "Brush and Ink Follow the Times," which includes more than 100 works selected from the Yangtze River Delta region. The exhibition will last until August 25.

The art pieces have diverse styles and themes. Calligraphy in the styles such as regular, cursive, official and seal script are all represented, featuring powerful strokes or smooth lines, while the paintings that depict landscapes, flowers, birds and human figures show a range of vibrant colors and artistic styles.

Calligraphers and painters from Shanghai, Zhejiang, Jiangsu and Anhui provinces showcase their skills and talents, while highlighting regional traits with Jiangnan (regions in the south of the lower reaches of the Yangtze River) culture as the core.

"The exhibition is mainly based on themes such as flowers, birds and landscapes. Murals are not a common theme, and I hope my mural can provide a different artistic experience," said Zheng Yimin, a calligrapher and painter from Changfeng County in Anhui. He brought his large-scale mural "Yongle Palace" to Songjiang, and it is also Zheng's first time to have an exhibition in Shanghai.

This year marks the fifth anniversary of the national strategy of integrated development in the Yangtze River Delta, as well as the fifth anniversary of the establishment of the Yangtze River Delta Literary and Art Development Alliance.

This joint exhibition strengthens the art communication in the region, but also builds a platform for cultural exchange and mutual learning in the Yangtze River Delta region.

Exhibition info:

Date: Through August 25

Venue: Songjiang Art Museum

Address: No. 601, Thames Town, Lane 900, Sanxin Rd N.

三新北路900弄泰晤士小镇601号