﻿
Feature / District

Vibrant brush and ink works from Yangtze Delta on show

﻿ Tan Weiyun
Tan Weiyun
  17:27 UTC+8, 2023-08-18       0
Songjiang Art Museum presents a calligraphy and painting exhibition, which includes over 100 works selected from the Yangtze River Delta. The exhibition will last until August 25.
﻿ Tan Weiyun
Tan Weiyun
  17:27 UTC+8, 2023-08-18       0
Vibrant brush and ink works from Yangtze Delta on show

Songjiang Art Museum presents a calligraphy and painting exhibition, entitled "Brush and Ink Follow the Times," which includes more than 100 works selected from the Yangtze River Delta region. The exhibition will last until August 25.

The art pieces have diverse styles and themes. Calligraphy in the styles such as regular, cursive, official and seal script are all represented, featuring powerful strokes or smooth lines, while the paintings that depict landscapes, flowers, birds and human figures show a range of vibrant colors and artistic styles.

Vibrant brush and ink works from Yangtze Delta on show

Calligraphers and painters from Shanghai, Zhejiang, Jiangsu and Anhui provinces showcase their skills and talents, while highlighting regional traits with Jiangnan (regions in the south of the lower reaches of the Yangtze River) culture as the core.

"The exhibition is mainly based on themes such as flowers, birds and landscapes. Murals are not a common theme, and I hope my mural can provide a different artistic experience," said Zheng Yimin, a calligrapher and painter from Changfeng County in Anhui. He brought his large-scale mural "Yongle Palace" to Songjiang, and it is also Zheng's first time to have an exhibition in Shanghai.

This year marks the fifth anniversary of the national strategy of integrated development in the Yangtze River Delta, as well as the fifth anniversary of the establishment of the Yangtze River Delta Literary and Art Development Alliance.

This joint exhibition strengthens the art communication in the region, but also builds a platform for cultural exchange and mutual learning in the Yangtze River Delta region.

Exhibition info:

Date: Through August 25

Venue: Songjiang Art Museum

Address: No. 601, Thames Town, Lane 900, Sanxin Rd N.

三新北路900弄泰晤士小镇601号

Source: SHINE   Editor: Su Yanxian
Yangtze River
Songjiang
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     