Sijing holds showcase of work by female artists

An extraordinary gathering unfolded at the Xianhe Art Museum recently in Sijing Town, as it became a vibrant canvas showcasing the talents of contemporary female artists. The fourth edition of the "Flourishing Flowers of Sijing" exhibition brought together more than 50 exquisite pieces of art created by 45 emblematic women artists, each with a unique story and background.

From doctors to dance instructors, full-time mothers to retirees, these women converged under the shared identity of contemporary artists, revealing the intricate and tender perspectives women bring to the world through their art. Their creations - ranging from blooming flowers and noble peacocks to soaring butterflies and tranquil lakes - offer a glimpse into the delicate beauty, uniqueness and vivacity of the female spirit.

Among the artists, Sima Chuxue, a rehabilitation doctor, shared how she turned to art as a therapeutic tool for her patients, discovering the profound impact colors could have on their psychological well-being. Through her journey, Sima herself fell in love with painting, exploring various mediums over five years.

"The evidence shows that drawing indeed has the power to facilitate psychological adjustments and changes in patients," Sima said. "For instance, to help patients calm down, I might encourage them to use more blue, while to uplift those with depression, it's beneficial to incorporate more red into their artwork."

Fan Yufei's work stands out with its vibrant interplay of Chinese brushwork techniques and the luminosity of oil painting, achieved by using silk as canvas and acrylic for frames, creating a mesmerizing blend of Eastern and Western art traditions and a dialogue between the ancient and the modern.

Zhang Sihua, who took up painting after her retirement from a career in economics, spoke about rediscovering her passion for art - a seed that had been germinating in her heart for decades. Freed from the constraints of her previous life, her work boldly steps away from traditional ink painting, marked by innovation and dynamism.

"The exhibition has evolved over its four iterations, with the geographical diversity of the artists expanding, subjects becoming boundlessly creative, and the artists' personal expressions maturing," said the curator Yang Wenwen. "This year's exhibition transcends traditional notions of femininity, showcasing a wide array of materials, forms and concepts, and inviting viewers into a rich visual culture of new forms and ideas."

Date: through May 13

Address: 150 Gulang Road

鼓浪路150号





