Feature / Entertainment

New theme song signifies unbounded creation

﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  18:02 UTC+8, 2021-06-04       0
The Shanghai International Arts Festival's new Artra arm has introduced its official theme song "Artra," which will premiere at the "No-Boundary Playground" gala on June 13.
﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  18:02 UTC+8, 2021-06-04       0

The Shanghai International Arts Festival's new Artra arm has released its official theme song "Artra," which will premiere at the "No-Boundary Playground" gala on the night of June 13 at SAIC Shanghai Culture Square.

The theme song was written and performed by rap music label W8VES singers Sheng Dai and Adawa. The rappers showcased their willfulness and actuation in its creation, telling the world that young people should be bold to break boundaries.

The song is accessible on Internet platforms including QQ Music, Kugou and Kuwo.

New theme song signifies unbounded creation
Ti Gong

The theme song was written and performed by W8VES singers Sheng Dai (left) and Adawa.

Artra is a palindrome meant to signify no boundaries. The arts festival introduced Artra to promote avant-garde and crossover artistic creations.

As an Artra series performance, the "No-Boundary Playground" gala will bring together members of W8VES, Ye Yin of the reality show "Street Dance of China" and his dance group SYNC, wotagei group MyStic and Zide Guqin Studio. Wotagei refers to a type of dancing and cheering gestures using glow sticks.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     