New theme song signifies unbounded creation

The Shanghai International Arts Festival's new Artra arm has introduced its official theme song "Artra," which will premiere at the "No-Boundary Playground" gala on June 13.

The Shanghai International Arts Festival's new Artra arm has released its official theme song "Artra," which will premiere at the "No-Boundary Playground" gala on the night of June 13 at SAIC Shanghai Culture Square.

The theme song was written and performed by rap music label W8VES singers Sheng Dai and Adawa. The rappers showcased their willfulness and actuation in its creation, telling the world that young people should be bold to break boundaries.

The song is accessible on Internet platforms including QQ Music, Kugou and Kuwo.

Ti Gong

Artra is a palindrome meant to signify no boundaries. The arts festival introduced Artra to promote avant-garde and crossover artistic creations.

As an Artra series performance, the "No-Boundary Playground" gala will bring together members of W8VES, Ye Yin of the reality show "Street Dance of China" and his dance group SYNC, wotagei group MyStic and Zide Guqin Studio. Wotagei refers to a type of dancing and cheering gestures using glow sticks.