Patriotic programming to mark CPC's centennial

﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  20:02 UTC+8, 2021-06-28       0
To celebrate the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China, Shanghai Media Group will present a series of programs on its radio and television channels.

These programs will look back on the glorious development and achievements of the Party, and record how Chinese people celebrate the anniversary.

A special 100-hour live radio program covering news, music and traditional Chinese opera will be presented by 100 radio anchors on the channels of Radio Shanghai from Monday through July 2.

Radio concerts of classic patriotic songs will also be performed by local troupes and artists, as well as patriotic films and theatrical productions.

The new documentary series "Birthplace" will air on Dragon TV, Docu TV and News Channel. It visits many local historical resorts and provides answers to why the Party was born in Shanghai.

A batch of movies and TV dramas about the Party, such as "Faith Makes Great," "New Generation" and "Minning Town," will also be shown on Dragon TV and the International Channel Shanghai.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
