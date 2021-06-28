﻿
Feature / Entertainment

New installment of 'New Happy Dad and Son' to hit cinemas

Xu Wei
Xu Wei Dai Mengyi
  19:50 UTC+8, 2021-06-28
It is the fourth installment of the film series. In the new film, heated social issues over parenting and artificial intelligence are featured.
﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei Dai Mengyi
  19:50 UTC+8, 2021-06-28       0

Domestic animated film "New Happy Dad and Son: Perfect Dad" is slated for national release on July 9.

It is the fourth installment of the "New Happy Dad and Son" film series. In the new film, heated social issues over parenting and artificial intelligence are featured.

The film depicts a son who accidentally ran an AI program to embark on an adventure with his father in a virtual world, in which the son and dad beat up a villain.

Parenting issues, specifically the relationship between fathers and sons, are discussed in the film, pointing out that a healthy relationship between parents and their children is based on love.

New installment of 'New Happy Dad and Son' to hit cinemas
Ti Gong

"New Happy Dad and Son: Perfect Dad" will hit cinemas on July 9.

Source: SHINE
﻿
