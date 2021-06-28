New installment of 'New Happy Dad and Son' to hit cinemas

It is the fourth installment of the film series. In the new film, heated social issues over parenting and artificial intelligence are featured.

It is the fourth installment of the "New Happy Dad and Son" film series. In the new film, heated social issues over parenting and artificial intelligence are featured.

The film depicts a son who accidentally ran an AI program to embark on an adventure with his father in a virtual world, in which the son and dad beat up a villain.

Parenting issues, specifically the relationship between fathers and sons, are discussed in the film, pointing out that a healthy relationship between parents and their children is based on love.