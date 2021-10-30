﻿
Feature / Entertainment

Universal Music Publishing China on song with new Shanghai office

﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  21:58 UTC+8, 2021-10-30       0
Universal Music Publishing China has opened its new Shanghai office, introducing the Chinese version of UMPG Window, an international royalty portal for songwriters.
﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  21:58 UTC+8, 2021-10-30       0

Universal Music Publishing (UMP) China has opened its new office in Shanghai.

The move reinforces the Universal Music Publishing Group's (UMPG) commitment to developing Chinese music industry and artists.

The opening ceremony was held at UMP China's new office at 800 Show Creative Park in Jing'an District on Friday.

At the event, UMPG launched the Chinese version of UMPG Window, an international royalty portal for songwriters. It's also the first local-language version in Asia.

Universal Music Publishing China on song with new Shanghai office
Ti Gong

UMP China's new Shanghai office is located at 800 Show Creative Park in Jing'an District.

Universal Music Publishing China on song with new Shanghai office
Ti Gong

A view from the roof of the office

UMPG Window provides songwriters with transparent royalty information, including real-time data, insight and analytics.

It can be profiled with multi-dimensional visualized analysis on desktop and mobile devices, helping music creators keep track of their royalties' data accurately in a real-time manner.

"We are confident that UMP China will continue to contribute to China's copyright industries," said Joe Fang, managing director of UMP China.

"We established a new Shanghai office with the industry's finest team, who are ready to serve a new generation of Chinese musicians to demonstrate their cultural confidence to the world via music."

The opening ceremony featured live performances by Shanghai-based UMP China musicians and performers including traditional Chinese instrumental group Zide Club, R&B singer and songwriter Yang Yingge, jazz pianist Daniel Niu, as well as popular chamber singing group Shanghai Rainbow Chamber Singers.

Universal Music Publishing China on song with new Shanghai office
Ti Gong

Rainbow Chamber Singers perform under the baton of Jin Chengzhi.

"UMP China is always ready to provide support, resources and opportunities to the local songwriter community," said Jin Chengzhi, composer and founder of Rainbow Chamber Singers.

"I feel confident to have my music works represented by a team that truly understand, appreciate and respect music and musicians."

Universal Music Publishing China on song with new Shanghai office
Ti Gong

Musicians from Zide Club perform at the opening ceremony.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     