Universal Music Publishing China on song with new Shanghai office

Universal Music Publishing China has opened its new Shanghai office, introducing the Chinese version of UMPG Window, an international royalty portal for songwriters.

Universal Music Publishing (UMP) China has opened its new office in Shanghai.

The move reinforces the Universal Music Publishing Group's (UMPG) commitment to developing Chinese music industry and artists.

The opening ceremony was held at UMP China's new office at 800 Show Creative Park in Jing'an District on Friday.

At the event, UMPG launched the Chinese version of UMPG Window, an international royalty portal for songwriters. It's also the first local-language version in Asia.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

UMPG Window provides songwriters with transparent royalty information, including real-time data, insight and analytics.

It can be profiled with multi-dimensional visualized analysis on desktop and mobile devices, helping music creators keep track of their royalties' data accurately in a real-time manner.

"We are confident that UMP China will continue to contribute to China's copyright industries," said Joe Fang, managing director of UMP China.

"We established a new Shanghai office with the industry's finest team, who are ready to serve a new generation of Chinese musicians to demonstrate their cultural confidence to the world via music."

The opening ceremony featured live performances by Shanghai-based UMP China musicians and performers including traditional Chinese instrumental group Zide Club, R&B singer and songwriter Yang Yingge, jazz pianist Daniel Niu, as well as popular chamber singing group Shanghai Rainbow Chamber Singers.

Ti Gong

"UMP China is always ready to provide support, resources and opportunities to the local songwriter community," said Jin Chengzhi, composer and founder of Rainbow Chamber Singers.



"I feel confident to have my music works represented by a team that truly understand, appreciate and respect music and musicians."